IPL 2018 Live Streaming Online Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: On which channel to watch MI vs CSK Live on TV

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 8 PM at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2018 Live Streaming Online Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians scored 165 for four against the returning Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni had won the toss and elected to field first, putting Rohit Sharma’s army to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 29-ball 43, while Ishan Kishan struck 40 off 29 balls for MI. Hardik Pandya blasted an unbeaten 41 off 22 to prop up MI. Sadly, Hardik Pandya got injured on the last ball and is now doubtful if he will play or not. MI is looking to change the tradition of losing the season opener, while, on the other hand, CSK will eye to take revenge for their loss in 2015 IPL final to MI. Interestingly, MS Dhoni is the most-experienced captain in T20 cricket out of the two but Rohit Sharma is more successful by winning the league three teams. Dhoni has been captain in a total of 239 T20 matches and has played most finals as a skipper. It means that Sharma will be getting a run for his money when he stands face-to-face against ‘Mr. Cool’ himself.

Players to look out for in the nerve-wracking clash are Even Lewis, and Ishan Kisan from MI and Suresh Raina from CSK. Lewis was West Indies’ highest run-getter in the World Cup Qualifiers held recently while Kisan has been consistently scoring runs in domestic cricket in the last couple of months. Meanwhile, Raina who will be the centre of batting line-up for CSK has timed his return to form perfectly. The left-hander is the highest run-getter in T20 cricket among Indian batsmen, and after a lean run in first-class cricket, Raina began hitting the ball well in the domestic T20 competition and has since returned to the Indian T20 side too.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 will be played on April 7, 2018.

WATCH| Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE IPL 2018 Cricket Score

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Interestingly, this the same venue where MS Dhoni led team India to a World Cup win in 2011.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star India won the broadcast rights for IPL in 2017 for the next five seasons for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore, outbidding rivals such as Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook Inc. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com

What are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings squads: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.