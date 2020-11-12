  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli top conversations on Facebook during IPL 2020

November 12, 2020 10:17 PM

Virat Kohli led the tally of most mentioned players, followed by MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians).

IPL, IPL 2020, IPL news, IPL latest, IPL on Facebook, Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians, RCBThe social media giant, in a statement, said IPL 2020 was a big conversation driver, registering over 10 million mentions on Facebook. (Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians was the most talked about team, while Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore was the most mentioned player on Facebook during this year’s edition of IPL. The social media giant, in a statement, said IPL 2020 was a big conversation driver, registering over 10 million mentions on Facebook led by fervent fans around the world. About 74 per cent of the people talking about IPL were in the the 18-34 years age group, it added. Mumbai

Indians topped the list of most mentioned teams, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
Kohli led the tally of most mentioned players, followed by MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians). The top regions leading conversations were Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar, the statement said.

“Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together like few things do. IPL over the years has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country especially in these times,” Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said. He added that as the tournament grew, fans came together to comment, share, post about their favourite moments, players and teams throughout the season across Facebook’s family of apps (Instagram and WhatsApp).

