Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma misses CSK game due to hamstring injury

Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit Sharma in the game against Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring half-century during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (FILE - PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)
A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.
Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI’s last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.