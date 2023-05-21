scorecardresearch
Mumbai Indians post 8-wicket win over SRH, stay alive for playoffs; eyes on GT vs RCB game

Though the visitors posted a huge target of 201 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma, ace batter Cameron Green and a cameo by Suryakumar Yadav powered the home team to win this do-or-die match comfortably.

Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians have defeated out-of-playoffs Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to stay alive in the next phase of the Indian Premier League. Though the visitors posted a huge target of 201 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma, ace batter Cameron Green and a cameo by Suryakumar Yadav powered the home team to win this do-or-die match comfortably.

But are Mumbai Indians into playoffs? Well, that’s still a mystery. All eyes are on Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match that is being played in Karnataka’s capital city right now. If GT beats RCB, then MI will qualify for IPL playoffs. If RCB wins on their home turf, that means end of the road for MI’s IPL campaign. A washout on the other hand will also mean qualification for Hitman & co.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians won the toss and Sharma asked the visitors to bat first. SRH batters played beautifully. Their innings saw maiden fifty by Vivrant Sharma. Mayank Agarwal also slammed a half-century. Akash Madhwal remained the most successful MI bowler. He bagged four wickets. In the end, thanks to a huge six, SRH posted a challenging total of 200 on the board. In answer to this, MI began their chase. There was an early setback in form of Ishan Kishan’s wicket. But after that, there was no stopping the home team. Sharma got his form back and he hit a stunning half-century.

Today, the MI skipper also completed 11,000 IPL runs. He also became the second player in the history of IPL to score more than 5,000 runs for one franchise. Cameron Green remained unbeaten with 100 on board. MI reached the target in 18th over itself. The five-time champions are eagerly waiting for the outcome of Bengaluru game that will make or break their future in IPL 2023.

First published on: 21-05-2023 at 19:57 IST

Stock Market