Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Full Schedule: MI Fixtures list, Venue, Match Timings here

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and the tournament will begin on April 9 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in IPL history. If Rohit Sharma-led team managed to win this year, it will be their sixth IPL title and the third consecutive one.

While the team invested heavily in bowlers, they also bought Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Check Mumbai Indian IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 9-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. 13-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians

3. 17-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

4. 20-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians

5. 23-APR-21, 07:30 PM, CHENNAI – Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

6. 29-APR-21, 03:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals

7. 1-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

8. 4-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians

9. 8-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, DELHI – Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians

10. 10-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

11. 13-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, BANGALORE – Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings

12. 16-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, BANGALORE – Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians

13. 20-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, KOLKATA – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians

14. 23-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, KOLKATA – Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals