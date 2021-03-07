Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Full Schedule: MI Fixtures list, Venue, Match Timings here

If Rohit Sharma-led team managed to win this year, it will be their sixth IPL title and the third consecutive one.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Full Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and the tournament will begin on April 9 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in IPL history. If Rohit Sharma-led team managed to win this year, it will be their sixth IPL title and the third consecutive one.