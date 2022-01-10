MS Dhoni vs ‘T20 master stroke’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Kolkata Knight Riders’ reaction to Australia field setup

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jadeja, who has played several seasons in the team with Dhoni, was quick to call the Knights’ master stroke “a show off”.

Australia’s chase for the elusive last wicket on the final day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground drew unlikely comparisons to what the Kolkata Knight Riders called a “T20 master stroke”.

The two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners shared a picture collage from a 2016 match against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant comparing the fielding scenario deployed by Australia to then Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir’s setup. The tweet received an instant response from India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

On an action-packed last day in Sydney, Australia threw the proverbial kitchen sink at England as they looked to keep alive their hopes of a series whitewash. With just one wicket needed for the Baggie Greens to take a 4-0 series lead, spinner Nathan Lyon surrounded the batter with fielders to put pressure on him. England, however, managed to survive Lyon’s tactics and escaped with a draw.

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter handle was quick to point out that the exact same scenario had played out during their 2016 match against the Sanjeev Goenka-owned side, then captained by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Gambhir surrounded Dhoni’s bat with fielders in what was a textbook Test match field setup as Piyush Chawla ran in to deliver.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jadeja, who has played several seasons in the team with Dhoni, was quick to call the Knights’ master stroke “a show off”.

On that occasion, however, the Knight Riders managed to pull off victory by eight wickets with 24 balls remaining (DLS method) after a fine bowling performance. Australia, on the other hand, failed to clinch that last wicket as England escaped with a draw with one wicket in hand.

The two sides will meet for the last Ashes Test from January 14 at the Bellerive Oval. Australia have a 3-0 lead in the five-match series and have already retained the Ashes.