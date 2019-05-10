MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant: The young brigade clashes with a old warhorses for a spot in the IPL Final

As soon as the Indian Premier League gets over, MS Dhoni will get on the flight bound to England for the World Cup, while Rishabh Pant will lament missing out in the marquee tournament. Both the wicketkeepers have played stellar roles in the IPL to ensure that their teams reached the Qualifier. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will face off on Friday for a spot in the IPL 2019 final at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While DC come into the match having won a last-ball thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings get a chance to redeem themselves after they lost to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1. Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has made an impact in his first season for the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan put on a 66-run partnership with Prithvi Shaw to get DC off to a good start in their playoff against SRH. But the player who won them that match, was the maverick Rishabh Pant. Pant has scored 450 runs in this season so far and will be looking to take this team past the finish line on Friday too. The DC bowling was lead by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the league stages, who picked 25 wickets before he left for international duty. But the team hardly seemed to miss his services when they took on SRH, with Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma stepping up. Chennai Super Kings has relied heavily on MS Dhoni and their bowlers to bail them out of tricky situations. The team's top-order failed yet again during their match against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu had to dig in to ensure that the score went past 130. CSK had a dream start to IPL 2019 and won 7 of their first 8 matches. But their recent form has been patchy - they have lost by 6 wickets to Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in their last 2 matches. In the post-match press conference after the defeat against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni said that hopefully CSK will crack the code in the next match. \u201cI feel we could\u2019ve bowled better\u2026 once you don\u2019t have enough runs, every boundary hurts you. After a good start with the ball, we kept giving boundaries. The good thing is you have another crack after a top-two finish,\u201d Dhoni said. Delhi has never made it to the finals and would be look to create history. Dhoni-led CSK on the other hand have 3 IPL trophies in their closet and have finished runners-up in 4 other seasons. Squads: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn. Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, J Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.