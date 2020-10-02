MS Dhoni bags another record! Surpasses Raina to become IPL’s most-capped player with 194 games

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gestures during IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals (DC), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194 appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.
Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.