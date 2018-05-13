MI vs RR, IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav becomes No.1 in ‘Most runs by an uncapped Indian player in single season’ list

Suryakumar Yadav. (Twitter/ Mumbai Indians)

MI vs RR, IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav has run riots with his batting this IPL season and with it now sits at the helm of ‘Most runs by an uncapped Indian player in an IPL’ list. The Mumbai Indians opener has amassed 466 runs so far and overtook P Valathy who had scored 463 runs in 2011. At the third position, is the current Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer who amassed 439 runs in 2015. At fourth and fifth position are Mandeep Singh and Saurabh Tiwary. Both bagged 432 (2012) and 419 (2010) respectively. Out of the five players, Shreyas Iyer got his Indian team debut last year against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday scored 38 runs against Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane elected to bowl in a “do-or-die” match against Mumbai Indians and announced three changes to the XI. D’Arcy Short, Dhawal Kulkarni and Shreyas Gopal were brought in. Ish Sodhi missed out due to illness and Prashant Chopra and Ankit Sharma were dropped.

Rahane said he decided to bowl because dew would come into play in Mumbai. On the contrary, Rohit said that dew would not be a major factor at Wankhede, on evidence of the last few games Mumbai have played there, but expected a marginal influence on the game in the last six overs of the second innings. His team was unchanged.

After the first innings, Mumbai Indians had posted a target of 169 at the loss of six wickets. Ewin Lewis (60) and Suryakumar (38) gave a quick start to the team. However, it was Hardik Pandya who gave the final touch to the stumbled innings. His fiery 36-runs innings helped Mumbai post a fightable total.