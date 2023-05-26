MI vs GT qualifier 2 IPL match preview: How, when to watch, weather, pitch report, and more

MI vs GT qualifier 2 prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) is all set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this evening. The winner of today’s match will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

While Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans were at the top of the points table, winning 10 of the 14 matches it played, Rohit Sharma’s men were in fourth position, winning eight matches out of the same number of games.

Even as Mumbai India has recovered slowly and steadily to play the qualifier match, Gujarat Titans will have a point to prove, not only because they suffered 15 run defeat at the hands of CSK the other day, but also because they are the defending champions. Notably, Gujarat is playing for the first time to stay in the tournament since joining the IPL two years back.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium today evening.

When will the match be played?

While the toss between the two captains will be held at 7 pm, the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

Where to watch the match?

Fans across the country and the rest of the world can watch the match at Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. They can also follow the scorecard of the match of a different news or sports website, including this one.

Pitch report

The pitch is expected to help the batsmen as it is a high-scoring ground. It has already witnessed a couple of scores above 200 runs this season.

Weather report

As per the weather department, the day is expected to remain warm at 40 degrees celsius, and night may relatively drop in temperature, which may be around 31 degree Celsius.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore,Yash Dayal, and Urvil Patel.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Jordan, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Hrithik ShokeenJason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, ,Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh,Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis and Raghav Goyal.