IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online MI vs DD: On which channel to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE telecast on TV

The ninth match of this year's Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

MI vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians got off to a dream start after Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Suryakumar Yadav who opened the batting for Mumbai, gave his side a flying start with Evin Lewis. Lewis fell short of fifty but Yadav continued to dominate the bowlers. In this bottom-of-the-table match, both the sides would be hoping to open their account in the league. Hardik Pandya is making a comeback for the Mumbai Indians while Jason Roy was included in the Delhi team. The conditions in Mumbai are hot and it will challenge the players. So far in this tournament, the sides winning the toss have elected to bowl first and it will be interesting to see if that pattern continues. Both the sides have got off to horrible starts in IPL 2018, losing their first two matches. While Mumbai has lost two last over thrillers, Delhi was outplayed by Kings XI Punjab in the first match before the rain came to haunt it in the second game against Rajasthan Royals.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult.