Mega IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur- Players who broke Rs 10-crore barrier on Day 1

Ishan Kishan is now most expensive cricketer for the IPL Auction 2022 on Day 1. Mumbai Indians made sure that Kishan remained in camp blue for whopping Rs 15.25 crore.

Mega IPL Auction 2022: The Indian Premier League’s day 1 mega auction at ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, which commenced at 12 noon on Saturday, saw some very intense bidding for marquee players as well as fairly new names. There were several favourites even before the players went under the hammer. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the first Rs 10 crore+ buy of the Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan is now most expensive cricketer for the IPL Auction 2022 on Day 1. Mumbai Indians made sure that Kishan remained in camp blue for whopping Rs 15.25 crore. Ishan Kishan had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The auction room saw a fierce bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and the Sun Risers Hyderabad for Ishan Kishan. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians won the auction round for the 23-year-old.

Talking about the big buys, Deepak Chahar became part of the elite club on Saturday after the Chennai Super Kings bought him for staggering Rs 14 crore. With a base price of Rs 2 crore for this IPL 2022 auction, the 29-year-old pacer sparked quite a bidding drama between the Delhi Capitals and the Sun Risers Hyderabad. But it was the Chennai Super Kings that made late entry and acquired Chahar. Like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings has also not spent more than Rs 10 crore on any player. This would be Chahar’s third stint in the yellow jersey of the CSK.