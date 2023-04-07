LSG Vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2023 Match 10: In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will challenge Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at Ekana Sports City stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh. The match will start at 7:30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

At home (Lucknow), after starting their campaign with a victory, in their very next match, Lucknow Super Giants went down to Chennai Super Kings. Now, they are back in the City of Nawabs. Will they win again? On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad to are coming off a defeat (they were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals). So stakes are high for this team too!

Where to watch?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3 HD). Also, it will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

IPL 2023 will take place between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total there will be 70 matches. Tomorrow, there will be two matche – RR Vs DC (3:30 pm IST) and MI Vs CSK (7:30 pm IST).

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07 April 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 10 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bat

Live Updates