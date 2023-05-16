LSG vs MI LIVE, IPL 2023: Stakes are high! All eyes on qualifying Playoffs – Toss soon

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants are going to battle tonight at their home ground against none other than the Mumbai Indians! This is going to be the 63rd match of this IPL season and will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have played 12 games in IPL 2023. While Mumbai has won 7 out of 12 games, Lucknow has won 6. The match is going to be an interesting one as many are calling it teh fight of the equals. Well, Mumbai is currently placed at the third position on the points table, and Lucknow is just a close step behind at the fourth position.

The two teams have fought each other on the ground only twice in the IPL history, where Lucknow had emerged the winner in both the games. It is expected that MUmbai will give its all to defeat Lucknow as they already have the advantage of playing from their home ground.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 16 May 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 63 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

LSG vs MI Full Squad:

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: The two teams have faced each other only twice in the IPL history, where Lucknow emerged as the winner in both games. To know if Mumbai will defeat Lucknow tonight, keep watching this corner for the full live coverage of LSG vs MI fight:

18:46 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen and Deep Dasgupta “One side is 75 metres and the other side is 61 metres. Straight is 78 metres. Longest boundary from the pavilion end is the long-off boundary which is 81 metres. It is the red soil pitch which means more pace and bounce. There is little bit of grass, but not too much. It is gonna be low and slow. The dew is also unpredictable. Generally there hasn't been too much of dew here.” 18:37 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Weather Report The temperatures is expected to be on the higher side of 30's. There is, as of now, no chance of rainfall, so there will be no disruption in the game tonight. 18:26 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Probable XI for MI Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal 18:16 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Probable XI for LSG Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(wk), Krunal Pandya©, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni 18:01 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Head-to-Head record The two teams have fought each other on the ground only twice in the IPL history, where Lucknow had emerged the winner in both the games. It is expected that Mumbai will give its all to defeat Lucknow as they already have the advantage of playing from their home ground. 17:52 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Pitch prediction The match will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This stadium has hosted a total of 30 T20s in the last three years. According to cricketaddictor, the surface at Ekana helps the spinners hugely and becomes difficult to bat on during the later stages of the game. 17:39 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Will LSG come on top despits KL Rahul’s injury? KL Rahul's injury led Lucknow to make changes to at the top with Quinton de Kock coming in. Including him has vsisibly affected LSG in bowling as they had to drop Naveen-ul-Haq to manage four overseas players rule. 17:30 (IST) 16 May 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and Welcome to our blog! Here we will bring to you live score and other updates from tonight's game. Stay with us!

