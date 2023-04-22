LSG Vs GT IPL 2023 Match Preview: Lucknow Super Giants to face Gujarat Titans today – Check full details

In the 30th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will challenge Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The game will begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

LSG will play host to defending champions GT. KL Rahul’s team will head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, succumbed to a disappointing defeat against the Royals in their previous match.

Where to watch?

On Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD), the match will be aired. Also, on Jio Cinema, cricket lovers can watch it live.

Pitch report

Today, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side. The spinners are expected to play a major role in the game.

Full squads

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav and David Miller.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad and Daniel Sams.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 tournament will be held from 31 March to 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.