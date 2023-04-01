scorecardresearch
LSG Vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals

LSG Vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2023: Last year, the Lucknow Super Giants joined the IPL along with the Gujarat Titans. In the IPL 2022 points table, LSG finished third.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
LSG Vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2023, Lucknow
Lucknow: Dark clouds loom over the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, Friday, March 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
LSG Vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2023: In the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. For the first time, the grand stadium will play host to an IPL match in the tournament’s history. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Last year, the Lucknow Super Giants joined the IPL along with the Gujarat Titans. In the IPL 2022 points table, LSG finished third.

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD). It will be also streamed live on Jio Cinema.

Delhi Capitals team:

Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, David Warner (capt), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants team:

Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Pitch condition

In Lucknow, the pitch helps the spinners. In their squads, both teams have some top-quality spinners. Fans should expect a closely contested match tonight in IPL 2023.

Indian Premier League, 2023Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow   01 April 2023

Lucknow Super Giants 

vs

Delhi Capitals  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 3 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

18:31 (IST) 1 Apr 2023
IPL 2023: Last season for LSK

In their maiden IPL season (2022), Lucknow Super Giants (LKS) made it to the playoffs! Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, finished fifth in the last tournament.

First published on: 01-04-2023 at 17:42 IST

