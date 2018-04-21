RCB vs DD LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Virat Kohli gears up for another run feast

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs DD: At the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, most fans would have seen Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils as strong contenders for a place in the playoffs.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: At the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, most fans would have seen Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils as strong contenders for a place in the playoffs. However, after two weeks of action, RCB and DD are placed right at the bottom of IPL points table, leaving a lot of work for their captains – Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Delhi have tried everything it could have and can now only hope its stars to finally come good. Gambhir, Roy, Rishabh Pant and Maxwell have all shown moments of brilliance but have failed to perform as a unit. Chris Morris’ poor form with the ball is also a major concern for the franchise. While, for Delhi, the concern is the form of their players, for RCB it’s about finding the right combination. Including Corey Anderson in the playing XI turned out to be a bad move and we can expect a couple of more changes on the side. Virat Kohli would also be hoping for more support from his top-order. The sky is likely to remain cloudy which may help the fast-bowlers.

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score:

Watch| RCB vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Delhi Daredevils – Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Attachments area