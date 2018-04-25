IPL LIVE Updates RCB vs CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Virat Kohli looks to stop Dhoni’s winning run

IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Socre: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni face-off against each other.

RCB vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: In match 24 of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings with an aim to continue their winning run at home. However, with Kohli and AB de Villiers being the only two players who are minting runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the task won’t be an easy one. Their opponents, CSK, on the other hand, have performed like a unit so far. They have had different match-winners in their four wins so far.

What looked like a bowling-heavy team, has emerged as a well-balanced side with a number of finishers to do the job. Ambati Rayudu has been in terrific form for the yellow army while Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Sam Billing, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo have all joined the party on at least one occasion.

Bowling woes aside, RCB also have a batting line-up to be concerned about. They have tried three opening combinations in five games – Quinton de Kock being the only constant – and have had just one 30-plus partnership for the first wicket. Their opening stand lasts 10.6 balls on average, which indicates they have not survived even two overs on an average this season. None of the RCB batsmen apart from Kohli and de Villiers have made a 50-plus score: Mandeep Singh’s 47 is the best of the rest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K.M. Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.