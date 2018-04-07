Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Score IPL 2018, MI vs CSK Updates: Dwayne Bravo, Kedhar Jadhav lead team to win, Rohit Sharma’s team lose by 1 wicket

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Score: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma last met in IPL 2015 final.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Score, IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Both captains were looking to bowl first, but Rohit Sharma said he was happy batting first on an unusually grassy Wankhede pitch. The defending champions didn’t spring any surprises with their team selection barring the inclusion of Punjab legspinner Mayank Markande, who will make his IPL debut. The story was different with Super Kings, who left out two specialist openers in M Vijay and Sam Billings, picked medium-pacer Deepak Chahar over Shardul Thakur, and set up a team that offered nine legitimate bowling options.

Although MI’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis departed cheaply, it was the two uncapped batsmen who built the team’s steady innings. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 29-ball 43, while Ishan Kishan struck 40 off 29 balls. Moreover, Hardik Pandya blasted an unbeaten 41 off 22 to prop up MI. Both Krunal and Hardik blasted the CSK bowlers and especially Mark Wood to post a defendable total of 166 runs.

WATCH| Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming Online

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Score Updates:

11:55 pm: CSK beat MI by 1 wicket. Sixth time in a row, Rohit Sharma has failed to lead his side to a win in the season opener.

11:41 pm: Bumrah to Bravo, OUT, Bumrah stays round the wicket but shifts his length. Bumrah ventures shorter and wider outside off, Bravo loses his timing and his head. He splices a catch to Rohit at mid-off. Is this the game?

11:38 pm: Bravo on fire. CSK back in game.

11:35 pm:

#MI just look more settled. But, for #CSK, this is a long tournament and time for course correction — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

11:29 pm: Pandya to Wood, OUT, back of a length and veering down the leg side, Wood picks it up and hits it straight into the lap of Mustafizur at long leg.

11:26 pm: One young leg spinner got chance and proved himself , can another young leg spinner (Sandeep Lamichanne of DD) will get a chance to prove himself tomorrow??

11:21 pm: Bravo’s death-overs batting is as good as his death bowling. He strikes at 165.38, but his Smart Strike Rate is 193.27, which means he out-bats the rest by quite a margin. But might it all be a bit too late for CSK here?

11:15 pm: CSK may have been too carried away with the fact they were returning that they missed out on their team selection. I can’t see single match winner with the team and hardly any young legs.. It will be remarkable if they make it to the play-offs.. My 2 cents on them being in the bottom 4.

11:08 pm:

I am afraid problems mounting for #CSK. Wickets down, batsman down. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

11:04 pm: Markande to Bravo, OUT, Such a smooth swing from Bravo. Looped up full on middle, dances down the track and launches it over the bowler’s head.

11:02 pm: Jadhav feels his left hamstring. He needs some attention from the physio. Vishal says Jadhav’s left thigh is being strapped by Tommy Simsek

11:00 pm:

This is a seriously wow debut for Mayank Markande. A Bumrah kind of debut? Better at this stage…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

10:57 pm: Mustafizur Rahman to Jadeja, OUT, Jadeja goes and with it CSK’s hopes? Whippy cutter, swerves away outside wide off, Jadeja more height as opposed to distance. He toe-ends a catch to Suryakumar running in from long-off

10:35 pm:

Guess what was flashed in the big screen in Wankhede when MSD walked in.??

THALAIVAAA IS BACK !!

Good one @mipaltan . #MIvCSK #BESTvsBEST @ChennaiIPL — Prabhu ???? ‏ (@Cricprabhu) April 7, 2018

10:34 pm: Dhoni’s strike rate in the first five balls in the IPL since 2015 is 74.40. In the first ten balls, it’s 98.97.

10:23 pm: I wonder which pair is going to make a difference for CSK. How about Vijay and Billings? It’s been a while since Watson started the innings. Not sure how much ability he has right now at top of the order.

10:27 pm: Hardik Pandya who was injured a while before strikes. Sends Shane Watson back to the pavillion

9:55 pm: Bad news for Mumbai: Hardik is being carried off the field. They, however, will be pleased with their recovery after being pinned down by Chahar and Watson in the Powerplay. Kishan and Suryakumar plundered 78 at nine runs an over before Krunal Pandya applied the finishing touches. CSK begin chase.

9:47 pm:

8:45 pm: Bravo to HH Pandya, 1 run, pretty full on off, Hardik can’t get under it. He hacks it off the inside half to deep midwicket. He collides with Bravo and collapses at the non-striker’s end. So, Mumbai have to settle with a single.

9:42 pm:

This is some innings from Krunal Pandya! Front foot and, especially, back foot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

9:33 pm: Hardik Pandya has changed the course of the match. Once in CSK’s hands. the match seems to be slipping away now.

9:31 pm: Chennai Super Kings are trying be funny. See

9:18 pm: Since 2015, the median SR for batsmen in the first 10 balls of their innings in the IPL is 116.44. Both the Pandya brothers strike well above that – Hardik at 131.94 and Krunal at 141.5.

9:15 pm: Imran Tahir to Ishan Kishan, OUT, Tahir sets off on a celebratory run. Top spinner, sliding away outside off, Kishan has a mighty slog at it and only sends a top-edge to short third man.



9:07 pm:

This pitch now is what we know it to be. Great to bat on. And these two young Indian batsmen are turning this game around — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

9:00 pm: Hardik Pandya has taken the pitch and has started firing.

8:56 pm: I think CSK made a big selection mistake by having surplus of bowlers ( 9 with Raina, Jadav). Imran, and Wood may end up bowling less than 4 overs. Hope CSK is not chasing a huge total today.

8:53 pm: Dwayne Bravo has been handed the ball and Suryakumar Yadav hits him hard and long. Sends two balls over the ropes for four.

8:50 pm: The veteran Dhoni adjusting the fields, wonderful gestures of old Captaincy, continuous suggestions from behind the stumps to bowlers….ufff….IPL may be every year tournament that will happen and go, but I would really thank IPL that they have brought me the CAPTAIN Dhoni back. Just thought I would never get to see him as a Captain. Really Thank you IPL.

8:46 pm:

Good start for #CSK in spite of that last over. Dhoni has got 6 overs out, got a couple of wickets and has overs left from his lead bowlers! When was the last time you saw 2 bowlers bowl 3 overs each! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

8:43 pm: Two uncapped Indian Players building up for MI. Really very proud. IPL gives us a glimpse at the future.

8:35 pm: CSK seemed to have started well given a fragile Mumbai middle order. We might be seeming a 130-160 chase athough I was expecting a 200+ for starting the season.

8:32 pm: Looking at the ball zipping and moving all over the place. Imagine a certain Philander on this wicket tonight. And a decent hitter/batsmen. Why doesn’t he play T20s?

8:30 pm: Is it just me or the Mumbai batting looks a bit thin? After the openers, there are 2 inexperienced uncapped Indian players and then 3 allrounders in the middle. Looks a bit shaky to me

8:28 pm: Now it’s a true test for the MI’s middle order. They seem overdependent on Rohit Sharma and don’t have anyone who can steady the innings.

8:26 pm: Shane Watson sends Rohit Sharma back to pavillion cheaply.

8:20 pm: Rohit Sharma hits first six of IPL 2018.

8:16 pm: A piece of history created in IPL , Lewis becomes the first batsman to be dismissed through DRS.

8:07 pm: Some strange decisions by MS Dhoni. First, chose not to play Shardul Thakur and now introducing Shane Watson in the very second over.

8:05 pm: Interesting playing XI for CSK. Instead of going with a regular opener they’ve decided to go with an extra spinner. They’ve already got more than enough bowlers who can finish their full quota of 4 overs. Billings would’ve been a better choice than Tahir IMO

7:45 pm: It will be a nerve-wrenching match as the wicket at the Wankhede offers help for both the pacers and spinners. Close proximity to the Arabian sea helps the swing bowlers considerably, especially during early hours of the day.

ALSO READ| IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians team, squad analysis, players

7:40 pm: Dhoni: Mumbai wicket doesn’t change a lot. Dew and no real reason as to why we should bat first. It feels good to be back in yellow. Emotions are under control, and I think we’ve prepared well. Wood, Tahir, Bravo and Watson are our foreign players.

Rohit: Happy to bat first. We have prepared on pitches like this before the tournament. Playing against CSK is always a challenge. We have to adapt to the conditions as quicky as possible.

7:38 pm:

7:36 pm: Watched the first ever CSK match when I was in my teens shouting “THALA THALA THALA. Now I am working and just after seeing the Whistle podu anthem started shouting the same, everything remains the same, Absolutely love this feel!!!

7:29 pm: MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl first.

7:15 pm: The teams have arrived at Wankhede Stadium.

WATCH VIDEO|

7:12 pm: Most Matches, Most Runs, Most Catches along with Most Sixes and Most 50s as a Non-Opener… Suresh Raina, is returning back in Yellow. His form this year will decide where CSK will end-up this season!!

7:09 pm: Mumbai Indians have plenty of overseas options but their spin and backup options look thin. Can they clinch a record fourth title?

6:51 pm: On paper the teams appear equally matched. MI will have the edge over CSK having the tag of defending champions; CSK on the other hand just need to go out there and enjoy themselves.

6:00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL. You could not have asked for a better match-up to launch a new season: defending champions Mumbai Indians v the returning Chennai Super King.This match surely depicts the IPL motto this year. Best vs Best. CSK has a lot of unfinished business against the MI. What a treat for Cricket lovers around the world. Can’t wait for the start.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mark Wood

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande