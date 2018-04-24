MI vs SRH LIVE cricket Score, IPL 2018 updates: Bhuvneshwar-less Sunrisers Hyderabad seek win against toothless Mumbai Indians

MI vs SRH LIVE cricket Score, IPL 2018 updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss this match.

MI vs SRH LIVE cricket Score, IPL 2018 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to recover from the recent slump and get back to winning ways when they face an under-pressure Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Sunrisers have slipped from a comfortable three-match winning start, suffering back-to-back defeats to Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, and would be keen to bounce back. Defending champions Mumbai, on the other hand, have a tough task to rediscover themselves after slumping to their fourth loss in five games. Mumbai had started their campaign with three losses on the trot before registering their first win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the three-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has once again put them under tremendous pressure.

Barring local boy Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the willow, Mumbai have very little to boast of this season, with the other batsmen yet to deliver. Mumbai’s biggest misery in batting has been the repeated failures of West Indian Keiron Pollard and his compatriot Evin Lewis, at the top while the all-rounder duo of Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — have also failed to impress with the bat this season.

In the bowling department, the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman have been right on the money while Mitchell McClenaghan has got among the wickets despite finishing with a higher economy rate. Meanwhile, despite a three-match winning streak, Sunrisers find themselves at the lower half of the IPL table, thanks to the successive defeats to Kings XI and CSK.

While captain Kane Williamson has been in superb form, carrying the batting on his shoulders to amass 230 runs in five games, the other batsmen, have not given him adequate support. Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been particularly below par with a tally of just 62 runs and may soon make way for Shreevats Goswami. However, the team will have to cope up without Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will be missing the match due to a niggling back injury.

This means Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan along with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will seek to contain the fancied Mumbai line-up in the middle overs.

Here are Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad – Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.