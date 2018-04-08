Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Cricket Score, KXIP vs DD IPL 2018 Updates: KL Rahul, Karun Nair fifty help team beat DD by 6 wickets

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Ashwin wins toss, elects to field first.

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Score: Competitive total fuelled by Gautam Gambhir’s half-century and Chris Morris’ muscle at the death. The question that rose was, Delhi Daredevils may have erred by not sending him to bat much earlier. Kings XI Punjab should not be too disappointed with their performance though. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the youngest to play in IPL, had an outstanding debut while R Ashwin also impressed on captaincy debut, conceding no boundaries in his four-over spell that fetched him a wicket. Yesterday, Chennai Super Kings struggled in the middle but eventually muscled home a target of 165. Similar score tonight, but the surface is a little more sluggish. Delhi Daredevils have a number of spinners.

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. Gautam Gambhir who is leading Delhi Daredevils for this year’s Indian Premier League season would be eyeing to make an initial impact with bat and captaincy. The KXIP vs DD match is being hosted at PCA Stadium, Mohali. After a refurbishing their team completely at January auctions, KXIP would be roping their hopes on their star players to deliver. Interestingly, the Punjab side had decided to omit destructive Chris Gayle and include Mujeeb Ur Rahman instead. KL Rahul will open along with Mayank Agarwal.

The man to look out for will be Rahul, who has been proved his mettle in all three formats. This will be Rahul’s chance to seal the troubled number four spot in team India. He will be the man with gloves behind the wicket and if stays fit he might be the next big thing after MS Dhoni hangs his boots.

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Cricket Score Updates:

7:21 pm: KL Rahul, Karun Nair fifty help team beat DD by 6 wickets.

7:18 pm: Punjab should have focused on getting good +NRR with this match, they won’t have such starts throughout the season.

7:08 pm: Kings XI Punjab require another 26 runs with 6 wickets and 24 balls remaining.

7:00 pm: Nice to see Gambhir supporting Mishra even after Rahul destroyed him. That’s what a bowler wants from his captain.

6:48 pm: Tewatia to Miller, no run, flatter one on off, punched to cover.

6:38 pm: Yuvraj’s innings so far

6:35 pm: Yuvraj struggling but the turbocharge by Rahul gives him time to overcome this sluggish start. Kings XI still in control of this game, but a wicket here could turn things around. Delhi can’t give up just yet.

6:11 pm: Morris to Agarwal, SIX runs, joins the party as he slams this length delivery over extra cover. Sailed over the ropes. Made room and used his forearm power to loft this. Woah, sensational.

5:56 pm: Out come the Kings XI openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. This is a par score at this venue, but will take good batting to chase down. Mayank Agarwal has had a bumper domestic season, where he smashed records. Can he successfully make the transition to a higher level now? Now is the time for him. Rahul on strike, and Trent Boult to start off.

5:45 pm: KINGS XI PUNJAB need 167 to win.

5:34 pm: Tye to Christian, 1 no ball, surely that’s one warning for a beamer. This perhaps slipped out as he tried a back-of-the-hand slower ball. Had the batsman on the floor, Rahul scampers to his left to stop that.

5:28 pm: That was Gambhir’s 16th run out dismissal in IPL, already the most for any player.

5:19 pm: Tye to Tewatia, OUT, direct hit and Gambhir’s bat is on the line. Would’ve been even through an inkling of a dive. Gambhir was lazily ambling down the surface and has paid the price. Coming back to the delivery, this was clipped straight to short fine leg. Nevertheless, this has been an excellent innings from Gambhir. Weathered the early storm and set them up for a strong finish. Mujeeb continues to have a field day.

5:08 pm: Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Pant, OUT, hje’s misread the googly and has paid the price! Steps out to hoick this into the leg side but doesn’t quite get to the pitch and slices this to cover where Tye was running backwards from the infield, wasn’t in balance but somehow managed to hold on to the swirler. Superb catch. Mujeeb’s superb initiation into the IPL continues.

5:02 pm: ant’s not been the fastest of starters in the IPL (first ten balls SR: 129.3), but once he beds in, he consistently scores faster than those at the other end, as reflected in his Smart Strike Rate of 173.9 (#3 since IPL 2015)

4:37 pm: Ashwin to bowl from around the stumps to his Tamil Nadu mate and good friend Vijay Shankar and he introduces his leg-spin variation into IPL. Wowwww!

4:33 pm: Patel to Iyer, OUT, finally flighted one, got it to turn and has been rewarded. This is much slower through the air, Iyer is drawn forward as he shapes to drive but couldn’t get to the pitch. The faint nick has been well taken by Rahul behind the stumps.

4:30 pm: It’s quite funny how Chris Gayle was overlooked by a man who wasn’t even born when he made his international debut from a country whose cricket board hadn’t exist yet. Seems to be paying off though.

4:17 pm: Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Munro, OUT, dream IPL beginning for Mujeeb as Munro has fallen to an attempted switch hit. Doesn’t even bother reviewing because he was plumb. Mujeeb got this full delivery to drift in from around the stumps, Munro got himself into a tangle in trying to reverse sweep, and once he missed he was a dead duck. Massive strike!

4:08 pm: Delhi is one side that has almost all bases covered. They are looking good as a team but they are playing their first five games away from home. Even if they win three of those then Gambhir can take them forward at Kotla.

3:53 pm: Let’s get straight to it. Gambhir v Ashwin. Since 2015, the contest has been skewed in the bowler’s favour, with only 43 runs scored off 47 balls, which includes two wickets. In fact, Kings XI might feel like they have Gambhir covered with their spinners. In the same time period, Axar Patel has conceded only 36 runs off 42 balls to the Daredevils captain.

3:47 pm: Ashwin wins the toss and has elected to field first.

3:46 pm: Welcome all. It’s the first of our Sunday double-headers. A clash between two sides who are yet to win an IPL. Both sides have had a reboot. Daredevils have an experienced captain in Gautam Gambhir. For R Ashwin, who is set to lead Kings XI Punjab, this is new territory.

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

Delhi Daredevils playing XI: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami

Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman