IPL LIVE Score RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan dearpts cheaply

IPL LIVE Score RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson eye for another win.

IPL LIVE Score RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rajasthan, who are fifth in the points table with six points, have made two changes, bringing in debutant spinners Ish Sodhi and Mahipal Lamworor in place of Heinrich Klassen and Shreyas Gopal. English batsman Alex Hales replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the second-placed Hyderabad side, which is coming off two successive victories.

3:42 pm: Pitch report: Brett Lee does the honours: “I don’t think we’ll see a lot of spin here today. There’s a good covering of grass for large parts, but there is one bare patch at one end. Decent pitch largely, an opportunity for the bowlers to strike with the brand new ball. They will get the ball to zip through.”

3:28 pm: Tails is the call from Kane Williamson, tails it is. Sunrisers elect to bat. They make just one change: Alex Hales comes in for Mohammad Nabi. Rajasthan Royals hand a debut to Ish Sodhi. Another local guy Mahipal Lomror, who also plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, debuts.

