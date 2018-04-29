IPL LIVE Score RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Virat Kohli team eye to solve bowling woes

IPL LIVE Score RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli team seek for quick fix in death over woes.

IPL LIVE Score RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers are looking to quick fix their bowling woes as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB retained Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, two of the best batsmen in T20s, ahead of the auction. With batsmen to play around them, it was always going to be a case of RCB’s bowling unit needing additional resources. Out of six games, RCB have conceded more than 200 three times and lost all those games.

This game will write the story of both RCB and KKR’s second half of the season. If Bangalore beat Kolkata, both teams will have three wins in seven games. If KKR win, a clear gulf between the top and bottom half will start to form.

KKR endured their worst loss of the season so far on Friday when they lost to Delhi Daredevils by 55 runs. There were also several fielding lapses; match-winner Shreyas Iyer was dropped twice. Despite that, KKR’s depth in batting and bowling should provide a stern test for Royal Challengers, given the short dimensions of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score:

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.