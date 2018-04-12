IPL 2018 Score SRH vs MI Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Mayank Markande’s heroic fails to lead Mumbai’s win, Risers beat them by 1 wicket

IPL 2018 Score RR vs DD Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2018 Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Cricket Score: Kane Williamson-led SRH’s disciplined bowling effort helped them restrict Rohit Sharma-led MI to 147/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Thursday. Opener Evin Lewis (29), Kieron Pollard (28) and Suryakumar Yadav (28) were the highest scorers for the team. For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each.

Put in to bat, Mumbai started off on a bad note as skipper Rohit Sharma (11) departed in the second over with just 11 runs on the board. Incoming batsman Ishan Kishan (9) also failed to give support to Lewis as he was dismissed in the sixth over.

In the same over, set batsman Lewis was also dismissed. He was clean bowled by Kaul. In his 17 ball innings, Lewis slammed three boundaries and two sixes. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya (12), however, tried to steady the innings but the latter was sent packing by skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Kieron Pollard (28) also tried to pace up the innings but after having a good start, he went back to the pavilion. Pacer Stanlake took his wicket in the 15th over.

Unperturbed by the fall of wickets, Yadav played sensibly but lack of support from lower-order batsmen resulted in his wicket. Yadav was dismissed in the 19th over. Mayank Markande (6 not out) Jasprit Bumrah (4 not out) only managed to score nine runs in the last over to finish the proceeding at 147 in their allotted 20 overs.

11:37 pm: Sunrisers need 11 off the last over. It’s down to one man v another. Former Sunriser Cutting v Hooda.

11:36 pm: Three runs and two wickets off the penultimate over in a T20 game = gold.

11:28 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 12 runs with 3 wickets and 12 balls remaining.

11:26 pm: Bumrah to Rashid Khan, OUT, Two in two balls for Bumrah! He has Rashid nicking off now. Pitched up and outside off, Rashid stays leg-side of the ball and aims for an expansive dive. He does not get enough bat on it and only edges it behind to Kishan

11:22 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 14 runs with 5 wickets and 17 balls remaining.

11:17 pm: Nice to see Hooda mimicking Smith batting stance. Expecting the same in consistency though !!

11:15 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 24 runs with 5 wickets and 24 balls remaining.

11:10 pm: What is wrong with SRH? They are not chasing 200! Where’s the basics? They need to regroup.. May be right time to take the strategic timeout!

11:05 pm: Problem with MI is only one bowler looked like taking wickets and so he did, others are not juat unable to take wickets but leaking runs too.

11:00 pm: Markande Match 1: 4 – 23 – 3; Match 2: 4 – 23 – 4. Great start definitely.

10:54 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 43 runs with 6 wickets and 45 balls remaining.

10:41 pm: Markande to Dhawan, OUT, Burmrah snags the catch at the edge of the long leg boundary. Markande has opened the game up for Mumbai. Tossed up and bounces on middle, finds the top edge as Dhawan goes to sweep. Bumrah judges it well in the deep. Just like that Mumbai have taken three wickets in three overs.

10:26 pm: Markande to Dhawan, 1 run, Dhawan steps out, has a big heave-ho, drags it behind square on the leg side.

10:13 pm: The find of last year IPL – Basil Thampi is now sitting on bench. That’s the beauty of IPL

10:08 pm: Sangwan to Saha, FOUR runs, Cutting runs back from mid-on, drops the catch, and parries the ball away to the boundary. Sangwan hits a hard length on off, neither driveable nor pullable, the bat turns in Saha’s hands as he skews it and gets away

10:04 pm: andeep Sharma is such a find for SRH! Came in place of Bhuvi and did a great job! This match is theirs to lose now.” — The depth of their Indian bowling, incredible.

10:00 pm: Welcome back. Another middling total, ones of the kind SRH are known to chase down without much fuss. This suits the game of their top order as well. Mumbai Indians defended 130 in the final last year against Rising Pune Supergiant. They need to come up with an incredible effort again tonight to defend this.

9:39 pm: Sandeep Sharma is the most underrated bowler.. He is giving some outstanding performances for KXIP from last few years and also continuing same for SRH here.. He deserves to play more T20Is than the limited chances he got so far..

9:34 pm: The figures of Rashid are equal to a 100 by a batsman in T20.

9:31 pm: SMART!! BRILLIANT!! STYLISH!! You beauty Rashid!! Great Spell!!

9:27 pm: Only on four occasions has Suryakumar Yadav crossed 30 in the IPL. With KKR, he was largely on the bench and was used as a finisher in whatever little games he played. At No. 4 with Mumbai Indians, that role has now changed. He’s gotten off to two starts so far. Can he get close to a half-century tonight?

9:18 pm: Can Ben Cutting do the same that he did for SRH against RCB in 2016 ?

9:00 pm: Are Surya and Pollard having a contest to see who can get the most dot balls? As a fan of SRH, I hope the competition continues.

8:50 pm: Can Pollard do what Dwayne Bravohas been doing for CSK for last two matches?

8:46 pm: Out. Krunal Pandya expected that to turn but the delivery holds its line and a leading edge sees the ball travel straight to Kane Williamson.

The numbers say that if you lose 3 wickets inside 6 overs you lose 75% of your matches. #MI will be hoping this is one of those other games… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2018

8:38 pm: This is just the fifth time Krunal Pandya has come out at No. 5..

8:22 pm: Ewin Lewis has a boundary percentage of 73 against fast bowlers. He’s already scored three tonight. He strikes a boundary every 4.4 deliveries.

8:19 pm: MI should open with Lewis and Kishan. Two attacking left handers throw most right handed opening bowlers off anyway. Rohit is too slow for a T20 start.

8:13 pm: tanlake to Sharma, OUT, Shakib dives forward from square leg and pouches a low catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Another failure for him as Mumbai Indians’ opener. This was short, skiddy, and attacking the body, Rohit is cramped up. This isn’t a full-blooded flick. He chips it in the air and watches Shakib take a sprawling catch.

7:55 pm: Krunal Pandya to play his 50th game for Mumbai Indians.

.@krunalpandya24 is set to complete a special half-century today. Yes, Paltan it’s his 50th T20 game. Go out there and make us proud, Big Bro!#CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI pic.twitter.com/K9lE7CeLgY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 12, 2018

7:51 pm: Can’t wait to see the start of this match. Two young leggies. Rashid already a legend and Markande had a dream debut. Looking ahead t Rashid grabbing five for today!!!!

7:47 pm: With both Bhuvi and Pandya missing from the scene is shocking.

No Bhuvi, no Hardik, that’s big! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2018

7:35 pm: Sunrisers win the toss and choose to chase again

7:28 pm: This will be a huge contest. MI has a destructive batting line-up with Pollard and Pandya brothers at 5/6/7. SRH has the best bowling side in the tournament. Mouth-watering contest on the card.

7:00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL. Let us start with a quote by Sachin ‘The God’ Tendulkar. “Any active sportsman has to be very focused; you’ve got to be in the right frame of mind. If your energy is diverted in various directions, you do not achieve the results. I need to know when to switch on and switch off: and the rest of the things happen around that. Cricket is in the foreground, the rest is in the background.” So let us follow what Tendulkar said and concentrate for what we aer best at- commentary.

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Mumbai Indians squad – Mumbai: RG Sharma (capt), E Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), SA Yadav, KH Pandya, KA Pollard, BCJ Cutting, JJ Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, M Markande, PJ Sangwan

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: WP Saha (wk), S Dhawan, KS Williamson (capt.), MK Pandey, DJ Hooda, YK Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, B Stanlake, S Kaul, Sandeep Sharma