IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score RCB vs KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Virat Kohli & Co win first game of Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli eyes fresh start at home

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs KXIP LIVE Cricket Score: What was once a fortress for Royal Challengers Bangalore has turned into a hard nut to crack for the Virat Kohli-led side. The red army lost 5 matches and won just one game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year and will now take on the Kings XI Punjab in a bid to improve this record. KXIP has posted a total of 155 which is at least 20 runs short of what would have been the ideal total. In response, RCB has won the game against KXIP with four wickets in hands. The biggest challenge for RCB, however, would be to stop the local boy KL Rahul who smashed 50 off just 14 balls in the last match against Delhi Daredevils. Rahul knows the conditions well, having played for Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past and it won’t be a surprise if Punjab also includes Chris Gayle in the playing XI, a batsman who owned this ground in the past. RCB’s defeat to KKR last week was a major setback for Virat Kohli and Co who struggled to defend a strong total of 176 runs. Ideally, Kohli would like to have another bowler in the side who can roll his arm in crisis but how he gets him in, is something to be seen. The conditions are likely to be good for batting and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

WATCH: IPL 2018 LIVE STREAMING – RCB vs KXIP

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE Cricket Score:

11.35 pm: Virat Kohli & company win the first game of Indian Premier League 2018 with four wickets in hand!

11.30 pm: Mandeep Singh run out! Two new batsmen on the crease. Thriller last over expected!

11.25 pm: OUT! Andrew Tye departs the main man of RCB, AB de Villiers. Is there any more twist left in the game? RCB just two shots from taking the game home!

11.20 pm: With the huge over from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the match has shifted in favour of RCB.

11.18 pm: AB de Villiers scores his fifty in the crucial match!

11.15 pm: Huge over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman! 19 runs stolen by AB de Villiers.

11.05 pm: One big over for RCB will shift the game to their end, while one wicket will set the tone for KXIP. Right now, RCB have set the game up very beautifully yet the required run rate is going high with each passing ball. With just 4 overs to go, RCB needs 41 runs to win.

10.55 pm: 100 up for RCB and only 56 needed in 36 balls. Will RCB break the jinx of losing their games at the home ground or a major makeshift is about to happen?

10.45 pm: R Ashwin takes another! Departs Sarfaraz for a duck! That’s 2 for 2 for the KXIP captain.

10.44 pm: Quinton de Kock sent back to pavilion by R Ashwin. Brilliant bowling by Kings’ captain R Ashwin.

10.25 pm: Cricket expert Akash Chopra took to Twitter and wrote about Virat Kohli’s wicket by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Chopra writes, “Mujeeb ka ho gaya main mureed….what a rare talent.”

10.20 pm: Now, the RCB’s ship is in the hands of two South Africans, Quintin DeKock and AB DeVilliers. They need to build the innings slowly and without losing any wickets and that is exactly what they are doing.

10.15 pm: AND ITS OUT! Virat Kohli bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Red army in big trouble!

10.00 pm: Interesting fact! Among the bowlers listed in the Kings XI Punjab side, none of them have been able to depart RCB captain Virat Kohli in any of the IPL matches.

9.50 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore started their innings with a shaky start. Brendon McCullum departs cheaply. RCB Captain Virat Kohli, who has scored 2209 at Chinnaswamy, comes to the crease.

9.35 pm: After a brilliant start by KXIP with 32 runs in just first 3 overs, the R Ashwin side has gone and been dusted by good bowling by RCB. KXIP restricted to 155.

9.30 pm: Kings XI Punjab captain strikes good strokes. R Ashwin has scored 33 runs so far. Trying to keep the momentum up, Ashwin has been stumped by Quintin DeKock on good bowling by Chahal.

9.25 pm: Chris Woakes departs Andrew Tye! Kohli takes a simple catch in the covers.

9.20 pm: Umesh Yadav finishes off his spell. In his four overs, Yadav gave away 22 runs, however, he managed to bowl thirteen dot balls and three crucial wickets!

9.15 pm: It’s raining wickets at M Chinnaswamy! Axar Patel walks back to the pavilion as Khejroliya takes his second wicket!

9.10 pm: Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle says, “It is always about wickets. And though Kings XI have played some stunning shots, the wickets lost are going to hurt them badly.”

9.05 pm: Marcus Stoinis stumped by Quintin De Kock! Kings are in big BIG trouble with as many as 6 wickets gone. With just 6 over to go, Kings are just 111 for 6 after 14 overs. Just need to wait and see if Kings’ kneel in front of RCB’s impressive bowling attack!

9.00 pm: Karun Nair also back to the pavilion! Beautifully bowled by Khejroliya.

8.55 pm: OUT! KL Rahul departs for 47! Marcus Stoinis comes in to save the innings for Kings. Washington Sundar strikes!

8.50 pm: Two Karnataka boys are playing for Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul and Karun Nair are making a recovery for KXIP against RCB. Now at 79/3 at the first time-out!

8.45 pm: Check out what cricket expert Harsha Bhogle has to say about the amazing bowling performance by Umesh Yadav.

Wow, I am trying to remember the last time I saw Umesh Yadav on fire like this. This is serious fast bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2018

8.40 pm: Kings slowly building their innings. Karun Nair and KL Rahul have together put up 71/3 after 8 overs after the colossal loss of three wickets. Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch along with Mayank Agarwal have been sent back to the pavilion.

8.35 pm: What a comeback from Virat Kohli’s RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. From 32 runs in first three overs to 50/3 after six overs! All this is possible courtesy one man – Umesh Yadav, who’s been bowling like a dream for the RCB.

8.30 pm: Umesh Yadav has bowled beautifully! In his three overs, Yadav has given away 15 runs only at 5 runs every over. And he has taken three wickets as well. Pick of the bowlers for RCB?

8.25 pm: It has been 688 days without a win for RCB at their home ground M Chinnaswamy! Will the team be able to break the jinx?

8.22 pm: Absolute crazy scenes from M Chinnaswamy! Umesh Yadav takes three wickets in one over! RCB BACK ON TOP!

8.21 pm: Yuvraj Singh has come to save the innings for the Kings XI Punjab. However, Umesh Yadav has cleaned him out too! Bowled by Yadav!

8.20 pm: Another gone! This time its Aaron Finch. LBW, which went for a review, resulted in Finch going back to pavilion as soon as he came! Shocking scenes from M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

8.15 pm: OUT! Mayank Agarwal departs cheaply on the first ball of Umesh Yadav.

8.10 pm: Now, even Mayank Agarwal from Kings XI Punjab joins in to smash runs on the boards for Kings.

8.05 pm: Lokesh Rahul gives a blistering start to Kings! Woakes gives away 13 runs in the first over with 2 sixes.

8.00 pm: Chris Woakes takes charge of the bowling for RCB, while Mayank Agarwal and Lokesh Rahul have started the batting for the Kings.

7.50 pm: RCB Team Line Up: B McCullum, Q de Kock, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, S Khan, M Singh, C Woakes, W Sundar, U Yadav, K Khejroliya, Y Chahal.

7.45 pm: KXIP Team Line Up – A Finch, L Rahul, M Agarwal, Y Singh, K Nair, MP Stoinis, A Patel, R Ashwin, A Tye, M Sharma, M Ur Rahman. No Chris Gayle at the game. That means this season, Bengaluru fans will not be able to see ‘Gayle show’.

7.40 pm: Kings XI Punjab have been brave as they are playing an important game with three spinners. The team has as many as 6 bowling options. with them. It will be interesting to see if Aaron Finch opens the game or if he is asked to bat in the middle order.

7.30 pm: Virat Kohli has won the toss and has decided that his team will bowl first on the grassy pitch of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. R Ashwin, who is the captain of KXIP will now have to defend the total.

7.25 pm: Here’s a montage of Kings XI Punjab preparing themselves at the M Chinnaswamy stadium!

7.20 pm: Michael Slater in his pitch report said, “Hard surface with a good grass covering. Looks like the ball will come on to the bat nicely. Taking the pace off will be key. Expect the batsmen to have fun.” The toss is just 10 minutes away!

7.05 pm: Kings XI Punjab have arrived at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

6.50 pm: With just 70 minutes to go for the RCB to lock horns with KXIP, let’s take a look at the batting of the two teams and how they stack up against each other. RCB has its guns blazing with batsmen such as Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. These three batsmen are capable of destroying any of their opposition. Interesting fact: among the destructive batting trio, they have an aggregate of 22374 runs and 14 hundreds in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, KXIP are pumped up with the arrival of Aaron Finch. Karun Nair is another man who is in top form in the KXIP line-up. What will be interesting is to see Chris Gayle, who is known for his batting at the M Chinnaswamy, who may just be played by the KXIP.

6.30 pm: The venue of the today’s match is the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, they have shared the images of the stands that shows how the venue looks. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab have played one match each. While RCB lost their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders in a thriller of a game, the visitors, Kings XI Punjab won their opening game against Delhi Daredevils. On the points table, KXIP are on the third position whereas the RCB on the seventh. Hence, it is a crucial game for the RCB to get back in the tournament.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6.15 pm: Kings XI Punjab player warm up at the Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium.

6.10 pm: Check out what cricket guru Harsha Bhogle has to say about this season of Indian Premier League.

Watch @bhogleharsha summarize the first week of #IPL2018, the top events as well as the men who caught his eye with the bat & the ball. pic.twitter.com/DlchbiME2U — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 13, 2018

6.00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL.

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee