IPL 2018 Score RCB vs RR Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Updates: Sanju Samson blitzkrieg blows away RCB, Royals win by 19 runs

IPL 2018 Score RCB vs RR Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be brimming with confidence after their emphatic win in their bastion against Kings XI Punjab on Friday.

IPL 2018 Score RCB vs RR Score: Virat Kohli had won the toss against Ajinkya Rahane in match eleven of Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to field first and put Rajasthan Royals to bat first at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bangalore had rested Sarfraz Khan and included a third spinner Pawan Negi. The other two spin options are Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Royal Challengers Bangalore would be brimming with confidence after their emphatic win in their bastion against Kings XI Punjab on Friday. AB de Villiers brilliant 50 and fast bowler Umesh Yadav’s three-wicket haul guided Virat Kohli’s army to beat KXIP by four wickets.

RR also celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting. For RCB, ABD and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Pitch condition: Short boundaries and high altitude make the Chinnaswamy track a heaven for batters in the limited-overs formats. However, the pitch is also known to support the pacers and one of the examples is Umesh Yadav mind-boggling performance against KXIP.

7:35 pm: This is an emphatic victory for Rajasthan Royals, who now have two wins in three matches. This is the first time this season that a captain who has lost the toss has won the game. Ajinkya Rahane too wanted to bowl first, but as it turns out, he’ll take the result gleefully. Sanju Samson’s magnificent 92 the difference as RCB’s bowling floundered.

7:30 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 26 runs with 4 wickets and 3 balls remaining.

7:25 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 38 runs with 5 wickets and 10 balls remaining.

7:21 pm: RCB should’ve considered opening with Washington Sundar instead of including Negi. Then they could have played someone like Grandhomme at 7 whilst still playing Sarfaraz. Today’s RCB batting line up looks very light.

7:18 pm: Unadkat to Mandeep Singh, FOUR runs, reaches out to carve this yorker-length delivery outside off to beat square third man. Handy runs these for RCB, all it’s doing is reducing the margin of defeat though.

7:15 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 67 runs with 5 wickets and 21 balls remaining.

7:13 pm: The clash between MI and RCB in two days will be made so much more interesting once Rajasthan wrap up this game.

7:10 pm: Game over. This is why RCB should look at keeping more local talent in this team. Some skills gained by having played on this ground for years together simply cannot be purchased at auctions.” — Don’t think they’d want to go down by too many runs. Net Run Rate crucial.

7:05 pm: Laughlin to Negi, OUT, strikes, Buttler has finally taken a catch. This is slower and fuller outside off, Negi looks to work this to the leg side, but gets a thick edge as it cuts away late and this is well taken by Buttler diving to his left.

7:00 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 94 runs with 6 wickets and 39 balls remaining.

6:57 pm: All 4 wickets are mistimed pulls against half trackers from the spinners. That kind of day for RCB.

6:52 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 105 runs with 7 wickets and 49 balls remaining.

6:49 pm: Gopal to Kohli, OUT, pulled to Short who times his jump to perfection to take this leaping catch at deep midwicket. Is this the catch that turns it? Local boy Shreyas has silenced the Bengaluru crowd as he does a lap.

5:43 pm: Virat Kohli keeps the chase 218 runs on course. Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 118 runs with 8 wickets and 60 balls remaining

6:38 pm: Gopal to Kohli, 1 run, works this down to long-on to bring up his 26-ball 50. This is his fastest in IPL history.

6:36 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 137 runs with 8 wickets and 12.0 overs remaining.

8:30 pm: RCB have sauntered along without hitting a six. Can they sustain momentum?

6:16 pm: There have been 47 Centuries scored in the IPL so far, with Gayle (5) and Kohli (4), Hope Kohli equals Gayle’s record today, interestingly those Kohli’s 4 centuries came in One IPL, 2016.

6:06 pm: Dhawal Kulkarni has a great record against Virat Kohli. Has bowled him four times.

5:41 pm: The last four overs have gone for 61. Can they get to 210 here?

5:36 pm: here’s the IPL record for most runs without hitting a single four! Beats Nitish Rana’s record of 62 from last year. Samson going strong on 65.

5:30 pm: Fifty for Samson, and no fours in his innings. Not the first time he’s done this. Samson once hit seven sixes against Gujarat last year in his 61. The highest-score without hitting a single four is held by Nitish Rana. 62 against Kings XI last April.

5:15 pm: Samson is oozing class any reason why he didn’t player for Indian national team yet?” — Has played a lone T20I in Zimbabwe in 2014.

5:13 pm: With Rajasthan going at over 8.5, Kohli’s been forced to introduce a sixth bowler for the first time this season. Pawan Negi, the man who replaced Sarfraz, give the team just that extra bit of balance. Can he do the controlling job?

5:07 pm: Ben Stokes was struggling to time the ball. Numbers suggest he has an issue against left-arm pace. Before today, he had managed only 91 off 75 balls against left-arm pace at a strike-rate of 121 in the IPL as opposed to a strike-rate of nearly 150 against right-arm pace.

5:00 pm: Feel getting Klaasen in will resolve a lot of RR’s issues. With Klaasen in the middle order instead of Short as an opener, they can utilise Tripathi as the dangerous opener he was last season.

4:56 pm: Yuzvendra Chahal has levelled Vinay Kumar’s tally of 72 to become RCB’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. More than half of his wickets (37) have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

4:47 pm: RR are gonna regret not sending Tripathi to open the innings with Rahane. Given how well Tripathi played last year, Rahane would not have felt the need to play this briskly. Plus, they were teammates so it is safe to say that their running between the wickets would not have been this chaotic.

4:43 pm: What has happened to D’Arcy Short? Either he is Short of the crease (Run out twice) or Short of runs (today). What happened?

4:26 pm: On this day, six years ago, Ajinkya Rahane scored his only T20 century (103*).

4:23 pm: Ajinkya Rahane has a strong record at this venue. In five innings here, he has scored 245 runs at an average of 61.3 and a strike rate of 145.8. That tally includes his only T20 hundred, an unbeaten 60-ball 103 in 2012.

4:10 pm: Washington Sundar did not bowl in the Powerplay in RCB’s first home game. His strength is bowling in the first six overs: he has claimed 12 wickets with an economy rate of 6.6 and dot-ball percentage of 53.

4:06 pm: Ajinkya Rahane loves pace on the ball. Since 2015, he has hit 1010 runs off 774 balls at a strike-rate of 130.5 as opposed to 450 runs off 394 balls against spin at a strike-rate of 114.2. Good move then to start with spin? Here’s Washington Sundar. Rahane on strike. Long on and deep backward square the outfielders.

3:55 pm: When you have 4 proven T20 Explosive openers in Short, Tripathi, Samson and Buttler and only one of them opens, somewhere the strategy is going wrong. Tripathi and Short with Samson Stokes Buttler Rahane to follow as per the match situation will be ideal for RR. Rahane should only bat if required. His batting style doesn’t really suit the format. Can’t really see him slogging. He’s a great strategist but not a good batsman in this format.

3:45 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl “Batting on a pitch that has lesser grass than the previous game is a little tricky,” says Virat Kohli. “It’s become a challenging ground to play on, we’ll take the most of the slower conditions and then try to chase it down.”

RCB bring in Pawan Negi for Sarfraz Khan. Royals unchanged

3:32 pm: Sooner or later Moeen Ali has to replace Baz. Baz hasn’t played a match winning innings for a long time and Ali is very flexible – he can either open (as he does for Worcestershire County Cricket Club) or bat in the middle, and gives you some overs with the ball.

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajashtan Royals squads:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal