IPL 2018 Score RR vs DD Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils highlights: Rain helps Ajinkya Rahane’s army beat 11 runs

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils highlights Ajinkya Rahane’s team to return to Jaipur after two years.

Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. While the hosts remain unchanged from their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi have made two changes. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell come in for veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and pacer Daniel Christian.

After the pounding received by Rajasthan Royals at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the management must be scratching their head to select the right starting XI for the game against Delhi Daredevils. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side does not have much time to reflect on the nine-wicket defeat because they are back home after two years where they would want to start with a win against DD. Interestingly, DD also are smarting from a loss to Kings XI Punjab as well.

Both teams have a similar make-up. Captains who like to play anchor, and two destructive allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Ben Stokes. Both the teams also have a plethora of spin options but yet the main concern will be bowling for one (DD) and batting for another (RR).

Here are Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils highlights:

12:24 pm: Unadkat to Morris, 1 run, well executed from Rajasthan, good from Rahane and Unadkat. A low full toss very wide outside off if sliced away to that deep backward point fielder.

12: 19 pm: Delhi Daredevils require another 35 runs with 8 wickets and 12 balls remaining.

12:16 pm: Delhi Daredevils require another 38 runs with 9 wickets and 16 balls remaining.

12:10 pm: Very short games favor batting sides too much. It can be compensated somewhat by limiting the number of wickets the batting team is allowed to lose. For example, in all games less than 10 overs, the team should be allowed to lose only as many wickets as overs. In this game, if DD lost 6 wickets, they should be considered all out.” Like a Super Over!

12:00 pm: Gowtham to Maxwell, OUT, a diamond duck for Munro! A flat start from Gowtham on the pad, the ball ricochets towards square leg. Munro comes charging down, looking for the leg bye but Maxwell sends him back. Munro turns around and heads back, but the throw is on the bounce to the bowler, and Gowtham takes the bails off, with Munro well short.

11:54 pm: We have good news: a resumption at 11.55pm, 10 minutes from now.. Delhi need 71 runs in six overs, with a two-over Powerplay. Rajasthan can bowl their best three bowlers, two overs each.

11:46 pm: Heading closer to the cut-off time. If we do have a five-over game, Delhi’s target will be 61

11:13 pm: The cut-off time is 12.02AM, we have 50 minutes for that. But it seems very unlikely we’ll get back on.

10:43 pm: Raining again. The covers come scurrying back on.

9:46 pm: Team batting first yet to win a match this season, the rain is only gonna help keep this stat intact!!!

9:27 pm: It’s far too heavy. And the umpires call for covers. We have one hour before we start losing overs, so still a long way to go. The good news is that it’s quite windy too, so not the settling kind of rain. Still quite heavy for the moment, more and more covers make their way on.

9:12 pm: Mohammed Shami concedes at a Smart Economy Rate of 10.56 between overs 14-20 since IPL 2015. Here, he’s had an excellent third over. Now to finish off. Today has been one of his better outings in recent times.

9:09 pm: Rahane trying to get the footwork right for a reverse sweep. Just shows he’s not too comfortable playing unorthodox shots in this format. Hope this pressure doesn’t spoil his game and his form.

8:59 pm: Mohammed Shami to Rahane, FOUR runs, Boult has taken some absolute stunners, almost another. It’s a good change in length, the bouncer outside off, pulled away over midwicket. Boult runs to his left, and sticks out a left hand, but the ball bursts out and goes away. He covered so much ground.

8:31 pm: To all those criticizing Rahane, I think in the absence of Steve Smith RJS needs Rahane to anchor the innings at least till 10 overs and all the power hitters can play around him.

8:21 pm: I dont understand why Rahane is opening. He can be a solid player in middle to take charge on spinners and guide the innings. I would definitely like to see Short and Butler open followed by Rahane and Stokes. Anyone else agrees to it?

8:12 pm: Ben Stokes is relatively slow in the Powerplays in the IPL. He strikes at 115.99 and has a dot ball percentage of 48. Tonight may not be a bad time to change that. They’ve lost another explosive opener in D’Arcy Short.

8:05 pm: Like his side, who have won each of their last six games against Delhi Daredevils, Ajinkya Rahane has a formidable record against them too. He’s made six half-centuries and has 632 runs at an average of 63.2.

7:34 pm: Gauti won the toss and elected to field first.

7:30 pm: Maxwell should slot right back in for Delhi. This is also a new-ish venue for the IPL teams after a long hiatus. I’d be very surprised if the captain winning the toss chooses to bat. And given the chasing trend, it should be a bowling-first evening.

7:10 pm: Hello and welcome to Rajasthan Royals’ homecoming. A blockbuster homecoming for the Chennai Super Kings last evening. It’s the return of the other franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, back to their home ground, in Jaipur. Both these sides, Rajasthan and Delhi Daredevils, began their IPL campaigns with a rather heavy defeat in their openers.

Here are Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.