IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score MI vs DD, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Jason Roy anchors Devils’ victory at Wankhede

IPL 2018 LIVE Score MI vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians played their trump card by making Suryakumar Yadav open the batting with West Indian Evin Lewis. The duo went hard after the bowlers, giving a brisk start to the hosts. Both Yadav and Lewis looked good from the very first ball as Mumbai went past the 100 run mark in the 9th over itself. Both the batsmen were dismissed by Rahul Tewatia. After winning the toss Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both teams made two changes to their playing XI. Hardik Pandya came in for Mumbai Indians after recovering from an injury. Delhi, on the other hand, brought in Jason Roy for Colin Munro while Daniel Christian replaced Chris Morris. Both sides would be aiming to open their account in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai and Delhi are the only two sides in the IPL this season led by their local players. While Mumbai is used to of slow starts in the tournament, getting his team together would be a task in hand for Gautam Gambhir. The live cricket score is 104/1 after 10 overs.

7.30 PM: What a last over! Mustafizur Rahman fails to deliver in the last over of the match! Jason Roy who opened the innings for Delhi has carried the team forward to victory! Delhi Daredevils have opened their innings at the points table and won the game with 7 wickets to spare!

7.15 PM: The match is getting pretty interesting with the difference between runs required to win and balls left is getting lesser! With just two more over to go, Devils need 16 runs to take the game home. Who will bowl the last two over is something that Rohit Sharma will keep in mind!

7.00 PM: After hard-hitting, Glen Maxwell also departs back to pavilion after a brilliant catch by Hardik Pandya. Delhi Daredevils looks to be in big trouble now. However, Jason Roy is on the crease holding the hopes up for Delhi.

6.55 PM: And it’s gone! Rishabh Pant has to go back to the pavilion after a brilliant catch from Pollard near the boundary. The well-settled batsman Jason Roy is on the crease with hard hitter Glen Maxwell on strike. After 12 overs, Delhi Daredevils have scored 119 with the loss of 2 wickets!

6:48 PM: Rishabh Pant and Jason Roy have put Delhi in a comfortable position. They need only 91 runs from 60 balls now with 9 wickets in hand.

6:25 PM: OUT! Gautam Gambhir departs for 15. That’s a big blow for Delhi Daredevils and its Mustafizur who strikes.

6:08 PM: Delhi have started well against the strong total put by the Mumbai Indians. Jason Roy has got them off to a flying start. The score is 23/0 after 2 overs.

5.35 PM: Mumbai Indians, after an amazing start, have been put held at the crease with a lot of wickets losing in quick succession. Boult, Daniel Christain and Tewatia from Delhi Daredevils have taken two wickets each to make a dent in the run flow of Mumbai Indians. However, even with the restricted run flow, Mumbai have posted a huge 194 runs on the scoreboard. Now, it is up to Delhi Daredevils and their batsmen to make the most of the small venue and score runs!

5.30 PM: With just one over to go, Mumbai Indians must be very happy with the score they have put up. What seemed to be a promising start with blistering batting from Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav was put to a halt with a flurry of quick wickets taken by good bowling by Delhi Daredevils.

5:15 PM: OUT! Ishan Kishan departs and he would be disappointed. The youngster tried to play a reverse sweep against Christian but missed the ball completely. He departs after scoring 44 runs from 22 balls.

5:12 PM: With Rohit Sharma batting at 4, Mumbai Indians suddenly have a lot more depth in their batting order. The Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard are yet to come out to bat.

5:00 PM: Ishan Kishan has picked up from Evin Lewis had left. He is going hard after the bowlers. The southpaw has moved on to 25 runs from 11 balls. Mumbai Indians should easily score more than 200 runs here.

4:50 PM: OUT! Gone! Suryakumar Yadav departs for 53. Second wicket for Rahul Tewatia and he may have brought Delhi back in the game. Rohit Sharma is the new man in.

4:45 PM: OUT! Evin Lewis departs. Big wicket for Delhi. The southpaw wanted to clear the ropes once again but failed to do so. The new batsman in is Ishan Kishan. Meanwhile, Yadav has reached his half-century.

4:40 PM: 100 up! And, what a way to bring that up. Evin Lewis smoked that out of the park. He moves on to 48 runs from 27 balls and keeps the scoreboard moving.

4:30 PM: Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack. For a change, he has not conceded a boundary in the first five balls of the over. Still, Mumbai have got off to an extra-ordinary start. At the end of 7th over, the score is 87/0.

4:25 PM: FOUR! Back to back boundaries by Evin Lewis against Daniel Christian. The big West Indian has finally announced himself at the Indian Premier League. What a day it is proving out to be for the bowlers!

4:22 PM: Mumbai Indians – 66/0 (5)

Suryakumar Yadav – 41 (20)

Evin Lewis – 19 (10)

4:14 PM: The Mumbai Indians have got off to a flying start. Both Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav are going hard after the bowlers. After 3 overs, Mumbai Indians are at 40/0.

4:02 PM: FOUR! First boundary of the match, comes from Suryakumar’s Yadav. Evin Lewis follows it with another boundary. Mumbai is off to a quick start. 15 runs off the first over.

3:50 PM: We are live! Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis are out in the middle to open the batting for Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult will take the new ball for Delhi Daredevils.

3:35 PM: The question here is that was Delhi too quick to drop Colin Munro from the side? Yes, he had a bad game against Punjab but was run-out in a pressure situation against Rajasthan in the last game. And, what if Roy fails – will Gambhir go back to Munro in the next game?

3:26 PM: Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Two changes for both the sides – Jason Roy, Daniel Christian come in for Delhi. Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians.

3:20 PM: Good afternoon folks! We are just 20 minutes away from the toss. Fasten your seat belts because this is going to be an exciting encounter between two good-looking sides.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult.