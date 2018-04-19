IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Kings beat Risers by 17 runs

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: Chris Gayle had scored 62 runs against CSK.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium, here on Thursday.

While Kings XI Punjab remained unchanged, Sunrisers have included medium pacer Chris Jordan for Billy Stanlake.

The match in Mohali pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up is one of the best in the tournament. Punjab’s top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match. However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Aaron Finch to also be among the runs as both of them will play an important role as the tournament progress.

11:30 pm: No disrespect to Pandey’s efforts, but his milestone counts for very little tonight. He needed to go harder much earlier. His team didn’t benefit at all from his innings.

11:16 pm: I once read it somewhere that Pandey accelerates very quickly once he faces 25 balls. He has got there now, let’s see.

11:11 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 66 runs with 7 wickets and 25 balls remaining.

11:07 pm: Deepak Hooda is the new man in. They’ll take a strategy break as well.

10:58 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 98 runs with 8 wickets and 42 balls remaining

10:56 pm: These are the chases Warner used to master for SRH.

10:52 pm: Critical to KXIP’s strategy will be to ensure Williamson & Pandey stay at the crease. Only this will ensure their victory.

10:50 pm: Only 54 balls left and SRH don’t have big hitters as Pathan also back in dugout. Surely they need risk her.

10:43 pm: Pandey and Williamson have both struggled to score against right-arm off spinners. They have SR of 77.50 and 86.40 in IPL since 2015. Ashwin and Mujeeb have just started bowling.

10:37 pm: Sunrisers Hyderabad require another 130 runs with 8 wickets and 11.4 overs remaining.

10:36 pm: Though Gayle has helped, must say Ashwin has lived up to the hype.. Good captaincy, bowling changes and team selection!

10:33 pm: If Williamson sticks it around, and takes this close he can silence pretty much every critic in the world!

10:26 pm: 2011 – Gayle goes unsold in the auction. RCB pick him up later as an injury replacement. Scores a century in the first match he plays. 2018 – Gayle ALMOST goes unsold in the auction. Chosen as an afterthought by KX1P at the last minute. Scores a century in the second match he plays. Moral of the story – ignore the Universe Boss at your own peril!

10:20 pm: Sharma to Pathan, FOUR runs, slapped past cover! Good length outside off, and just enough room for Yusuf to free his arms. Muscles this past the two infielders on the off side on this occasion.

10:13 pm: These are the kind of days when players like Manish Pandey get to show their mettle as to why they are in the Indian team ahead of other big names like Raina, Rahane and Yuvraj. A great opportunity for him to anchor the innings and take SRH closer.

10:09 pm: Sharma to Saha, OUT, clips off stump! Sharma has the final laugh. Good length on off stump, and straight as an arrow. Saha tried the pull this square, but the ball stays low, and the delivery crashes into side of off stump.

10:07 pm: Can Dhawan come to bat again if needed??

9:57 pm: I’d say it’s going to be Yusuf show today given spinners have gone for plenty.

9:41 pm: Proper party. Bold move from Ashwin to bat first and sure enough, Kings XI will be very happy with where they are. Chris Gayle brought up his 21st T20 century in a fantastic exhibition of six-hitting, particularly against the world’s No. 1 T20 bowler Rashid Khan.

9:30 pm: There is beauty about players who play all three forms of cricket. Karun Kair, a triple centurion in tests, is showing his class here.” — He’s managed to hold his own amid the Gayle storm.

9:24 pm: This is the most 2’s that Gayle has run in an innings in the IPL since 2013 and third most ever in an innings. Interestingly the two other instances were also in Mohali.

9:10 pm: de Villiers and Gayle are the only batsmen to hit four sixes in an over off Rashid in T20s. De Villiers had hit him in the 2016 WT20 match.

8:55 pm: Considering Finch’s current form, I would have sent him early so that he has time to settle and then go ballistic. Pressure of scoring quick runs will not help matters for him

8:53 pm: SRH struggling for the first time with the ball.. let’s see what Kane does.

8:46 pm: Gayle against Shakib – 76 off 33 balls, 8 sixes and 4 fours. In all IPLs, Gayle has a strike rate of 266 against slow left-arm spinners, with an average of almost 44 runs per dismissal. Also worth noting that this is the first time Sunrisers have been forced to use a sixth bowler. And here’s Shakib.

8:41 pm: W.r.t KL Rahul being a regular in the Indian team, it is important to find out how many runs were scored of a international bowler rather than a domestic player. And this also holds true for domestic bowlers who are able to take wicket off a international or a national team player.

8:25 pm: KL Rahul has SR of 236.7 in his first 10 balls this season, the best among all batsmen.

8:05 pm: Really surprised with the inclusion of Jordan. Think Stanlake gave SRH an X-factor in terms of his height and pace however, don’t think Jordan can do that. Would have made a lot more sense had they included Sandeep in place of Stanlake and dropped one from Pathan/Hooda to include Nabi which would have given them an offspinner to target Gayle.

7:38 pm: Okay, not much of a delay. Tails says Williamson, heads it is. Kings XI Punjab opt to bat. “I’d like to see them chase down a score, we have a formidable bowling attack that can defend,” says R Ashwin. “The surface will play similar, there could be dew,” reckons Williamson. “Gayle and Rahul are exciting, hope to build some pressure against them.”

7:31 pm: rior to the tournament, the SRH coach was keen to let everyone know how important Alex Hales would be in Warner’s absence, but he is yet to get a game! Will he be given a chance today?

7:28 pm: This is the last home game for Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Not always have they enjoyed the kind of fanatical support we’ve seen over the last two matches here. Can they sign-off from here with an all-win record before shifting their home base to Indore? This isn’t going to be easy against Kane Williamson’s men. I’m Rishabh Chauhan and I’ll be with you right through the course of this one.

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Chris Jordan.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.