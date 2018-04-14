IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Risers win with a six! Table topers now

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: This is the biggest test in the Indian Premier League so far, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in the interesting encounter between the city from the south against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik would take motivation from KKR’s batting effort in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. However, the death bowling remains a huge concern for the KKR captain. Vinay Kumar has had two forgettable matches in the IPL so far while young Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out from the entire tournament on Saturday morning. This has left the franchise with just one Indian fast bowling option – Shivam Mavi. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have got off to a great start winning their most two matches.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score:

12.15 PM: OOOUUUTT!! Kane Williamson sent back to the pavilion by Mitchel Johnson.

12.10 PM: SRH captain Kane Williamson completes his 50! Risers will depend on him a lot for him to take the game home.

12.05 PM: OUT! Shakib Al Hasan departs! SRH might just be in trouble. They need to keep cool and keep rotating the strike!

12.00 PM: SRH have been slowly keeping the scoreboard ticking. If they do not lose any more wickets, then they have the potential to retain the league topper position.

11.35 PM: Manish Pandey out! Kuldeep Yadav gets his first of the night! SRH in big trouble and should not lose more wickets anymore in order to win the game.

11.30 PM: Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are keeping the scoreboard ticking for Risers!

11.15 PM: OUT! Another wicket has gone, and this time it is lefthand batsman Shikhar Dhawan. While the required run rate is not that high, Risers need to pull up their game save a few wickets if they wish to win the game!

11.05 PM: OUT! Wriddhiman Saha has lost hist wicket cheaply. He has been caught behind the wicket.

10.55 PM: Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha start the innings for Sunrisers. Both the batsmen are seasoned players and are familiar with the conditions. Will SRH take the game home and lead the pointstable or will KKR be able to get hold of the match? Only time will tell.

10.40 PM: It’s all done and dusted for the KKR at the Eden Gardens. In their 20 overs, KKR has posted a meagre total of 138 runs after losing 8 wickets. Catches win matches indeed, SRH has taken all their wickets in catches!

10.35 PM: Mitchel Johnson caught on a no ball! Gets a lifeline!

10.30 PM: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik gives away his wicket behind the stumps. A low score with quick wickets, Knights are in big trouble after losing 7th wicket.

10.20 PM: OUT! Newcomer Shubhman Gill fails to make an impact in the game. Loses his wicket. Another newcomer Shivam Mavi makes his debut in the crucial game. This one is turning out to be a low scorer game!

10.10 PM: Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle on Twitter writes about the KKR slow run rate. Bhogle writes, “There must be a reason #KKR are batting like this but I am struggling to figure it out……”

10.05 PM: Under 19 vice-captain for India, Shubhman Gill makes his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders. It is really interesting to see how the youngster plays in such a pressure situation where KKR has already lost 5 wickets and has 6 more overs to play.

10.00 PM: Out! Andre Russell sent back to the pavilion by a brilliant catch by Manish Pandey. Stanlake gets his second wicket.

9.55 PM: KKR main man Chris Lynn falls short of his 50 and has been sent back to the pavilion by Shakib Al Hasan. Andre Russel and Dinesh Karthik will now anchor the innings. Newcomer Shubhman Gill has to wait a little longer to make his debut!

9.50 PM: Out! After given a lifeline behind the stumps, Sunil Narine tries to hit the ball out of the park and loses his wicket in the process. Knights are in big trouble now, but the saviour for them could be Chris Lynn who is batting carefully keeping the scoreboard ticking!

9.40 PM: Manish Pandey with a great effort at long-on, he almost pulls off a catch similar to Lynn but not quite. Narine survives.

9.30 PM: Fumble and caught! OUT! Manish Pandey takes a blinder in the covers and shocks KKR! Nitish Rana sent back to the pavilion.

9.15 PM: Good news for the people looking for some action in the KKR vs SRH game! Rain has been reportedly stopped. The match will re-start at 9.30pm with no loss of overs!

9.10 PM: The rain is falling quite hard at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. So far, KKR has posted 52 runs in their 7 over after losing Robin Uthappa early in the game.

9.00 PM: While the rain has halted the play at the Eden Gardens, it was a sight to pure bliss where flags of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders being waved by two young fans. It is only in an Indian Premier League match where you can see such scenes.

8.45 PM: Before the rain interrupted the game, it was Chris Lynn for the Knights who posted 31 runs from 20 balls. Lynn has smashed 6 boundaries so far in the innings! It will be interesting to see if he continues to do so if the rain stops or will it be SRH who will knock a wicket or two!

8.40 PM: Live scenes from Eden Gardens, Kolkata! Saturday evening game between the KKR and SRH have surely been ruined for now. Report of lightning was also reported.

8.30 PM: Rain Stops Play at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata!

8.25 PM: Exciting game going on between KKR and SRH at the Eden Gardens. In the first 6 overs of the powerplay, KKR has posted 49 runs. Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana are posting good runs on the scoreboard.

8.20 PM: KKR are slowly building up the innings! Opener Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana are slowly ticking the scoreboard. After 5 overs, 37 runs have been scored by the Knights. It will be interesting to see if KKR can keep the momentum going or table toppers SRH can get a breakthrough!

8.15 PM: Beautifully bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. And Robin Uthappa has to go back to the pavilion. Left-hand batsman Nitish Rana walks in at number 3!

8.10 PM: Good start by KKR, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa are scoring strokes!

8.00 PM: Robin Uthappa & Chris Lynn has opened the innings for KKR tonight. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Billy Stanlake are attacking from other with the ball.

7.50 PM: For Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi will make their IPL debut. So far KKR have won and lost one game each. While SRH are on the top of the points table with two match points in their kitty.

7.30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in the interesting encounter between the city from the south against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders.

7.20 PM: The Eden Gardens is all decked up to host the interesting match between Kolkata Knight Riders against the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad.

7.00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan.