IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Ashwin’s team need 29 from 28 balls

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs KXIP: Before the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders appeared to be the weakest side on paper.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs KXIP LIVE Cricket Score: KKR poised at a comfortable score after 15 overs, looks to put on a big score. KXIP led by Ashwin struggling to rein in KKR batsmen as they hammer the visitors. Barinder Sran proves too expensive while Ashwin’s intelligent bowling keeps the score at check. Before the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders appeared to be the weakest side on paper. But, two weeks into the tournament, the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit sits on top of IPL points table, winning three of their first four matches. KKR’s top order has found its form at the right time and their India trio of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik are in great touch. Sunil Narine too has played out of his skins and has provided some useful contributions with the bat. The fact that they won their last game with absolutely no contribution from Andre Russell will give more confidence to Dinesh Karthik. Punjab has managed to put together a good mix of Indian and foreign players and with Chris Gayle’s return to form, looks like an unstoppable force. The live cricket score is 96/0 after 8.2 overs.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE Cricket Score:

8:01 PM: Great news! The match has resumed and it is good news for KXIP fans as Ashwin and team has to score just 29 runs from 28 balls.

7:17 PM: According to reports, rain has stopped at Eden Gardens. Groundsmen are working towards drying the field as fast as possible. There is still a possibility that the match might be resumed. So stay tuned.

6:48 PM: According to cricket statistician, Mohandas Menon, King XI Punjab are ahead in the match by 31 runs as per DLS method which requires the team to score at least 65 of 8.5 overs.

6:31 PM: Rahul and Gayle both move towards half-century. Gayle smashes another SIX!!! Rain hits KKR vs KXIP match. Covers come on as rain picks up pace.

6:21 PM: Gayle and Rahul tear into the hosts as KKR looks for some respite. Rahul is at 37 while Gayle is at 35.

6:10 PM: Gayle storm has hit Eden Gardens. His score moves on to 30 of 14 balls. Punjab crosses 50 mark before the end of 4th over. Russell gives away 18 runs in just 5 balls. Rana finishes off the 4th over with a dot ball.

6:05 PM: It is raining fours at Eden Gardens as Gayle looks unstoppable! It seems Kings are in a jiffy to wrap up the game as Rahul smashes another six of the last ball of the 3rd over.

6:00 PM: Gayle and Rahul destroy A Russell. Three consecutive fours for the visitors. Russell also proves costly conceding 13 runs.

5:53 PM: Ashwin’s side start 2nd innings on a positive note. KL Rahul blasts two consecutive fours in first 2 balls. Mavi makes a come back in the next three balls, concedes 9 in first over.

5:37 PM: KKR lose momentum at the end as they lose two crucial wickets of Karthik and Russell. Finish at 191 for 7. KXIP restrict hosts from crossing projected 200 mark. Will look to chase down the target in the second innings. Stay tuned.

5:33 PM: KKR losing momentum as Curran’s hurried shot is easily caught Rajpoot. KKR lose 7th wicket.

5:30 PM: Dinesh Karthik looked to hit big but caught by Andrew Tye. KKR was looking to cross 200 but that is under doubt now. Curran is the new man on crease.

5:25 PM: Shubhman Gill slams four of the last ball of Rajpoot’s over. Total of 17 runs from the pacer, a poor over indeed. KKR looking to cross 200 mark.

5:21 PM: Clever batting from KKR captain. Two consecutive fours. His score moves on to 41 of 25 balls.

5:17 PM: OUT!!! Andre Russel looking for big shots misfires. Big blow to KKR. Sran’s yorker misses length but Russel’s fails to put the ball out of the park and delivers a comfortable catch at long off.

5:08 PM: Tye manages to takes his first scalp. Lynn misses, edged and caught behind by Rahul.

5:02 PM: Impressive over from Ashwin. Only four runs from first four balls. Lynn manages a boundary on the fifth delivery. His score moves on to 72, Karthik on 30.

4:51 PM: MASSIVE SIX!!! Lynn is on rampage. Scores consecutive boundaries of Tye’s over. 15 runs of the over.

4:46 PM: Karthik is on fire!! KKR captain scoring rapidly, another boundary to his name. KKR crosses 100 run mark. Lynn scores his 4th IPL Fifty. Yuvraj proves costly. KKR scores 13 of the 12th over.

4:38 PM: Run out!!! Miscommunication between Nitish Rana and Lynn results in KKR gifting a wicket away. Hosts lose two wickets in quick succession.

4: 34 PM: Ashwin strikes immediately after timeout. Uthappa hit the ball flat that was taken comfortably by Nair. Eden Gardens falls silent.

4:28 PM: Lynn and Uthappa crush Barinder with back to back fours and sixes. Forces the visitors to concede 23 in the 8th over. Time for strategic timeout.

4:13 PM: Lynn joins Robin as he smashes ball to the boundary for four. Barinder concedes six runs in three balls. Barinder quickly makes a comeback with a well-placed bouncer which Lynn fails to connect. Barinder shows skill with a beautiful slow delivery and restrains the quick pace.

4:09 PM: Uthappa looks dangerous as he strikes two fours consecutively in Mujeeb’s over. Run quickly escalates to 36 for 1 after 4 overs.

4:05 PM: First six of KKR innings comes off Lynn’s bat. KKR reaches 21 for 1 after 3 overs.

4: 01 PM: OUT!!! Sunil Narine’s desperation to score helps Mujeeb Ur Rahman to claim his first victim. Sunil departs scoring only 1 of 4 bowls. After 2 overs KKR at 10 for 1.

3:59 PM: Rajpoot’s clever bowling pays off in the first over, Neither Narine nor Lynn is able to fire big shots. Only 5 runs of the first over.

3:52 PM: Match all set to start. Eden Gardens buzzing with activity as the crowd goes berserk!

3:43 PM: KKR’s playing XI remains unchanged. For KXIP, Ankit Rajpoot replaces Mohit Sharma.

3:41 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders are at 2nd spot at the table while Knights XI Punjab are placed 4th. Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn to begin KKR’s campaign.

3:35 PM: Welcome to the 18th match of VIVO IPL 2018. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab squads:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman



Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav