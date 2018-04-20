IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Updates: Rajasthan gets first wicket, Rayudu goes for 12

IPL 2018 LIVE Score CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals have gone through a complete makeover signing some of the biggest stars this season.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Score: After losing their last match, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at their adopted home Pune with an aim to return to winning ways. A lot has changed since these two sides faced each other about three years ago. Shane Watson who was a part of the Royals team back then will now be seen in the yellow jersey. Royals, on the other hand, have gone through a complete makeover signing some of the biggest stars this season. Coming to the form, CSK had a better start to their season winning the first two matches before losing their third game to Kings XI Punjab by just 4 runs while Royals have failed to get going despite winning two of their four matches. D’Arcy Short, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have not made any significant contribution with the bat while Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni have really struggled to put brakes on opposition batsmen. CSK have been entertaining in all their matches so far and would like to continue that. The warm temperature in Pune is likely to test the players but conditions will become slightly cooler as the night progresses.

8:20 PM: Shane Watson is batting on 38 runs, while Suresh Raina is on 18.

8:18 PM: After six overs CSK 69 runs. 16 runs from this over. CSK now 69/1.

8:15 PM: Suresh Raina has come out to after. After five overs Rajasthan 53/1.

8:12 PM: Laughlin strike. Rayudu caught by Buttler for 12. First wicket for Rajsthan. CSK RR 50/0 in 4.3 overs.

8:11 PM: Rayudu snatches a single off Ben Laughlin.

8:08 PM:CSK on a fantastic start. Openers have put up 48 runs after the end of four overs.

8:05 PM: Six by Watson again. Rajasthan openers in dangerous mood. Chennai bowlers have to pull up their socks quickly.

8:02 PM: Another six by Watson. This time off the bowling off Unadkar. The bastsman had lifted it over the cover.

8:00 PM: Watson hits six of Gowtham. After two overs CSK is 25/0.

7:58 PM: CSK off to a flying start. Visitors 14/0 in first over. While Watson is batting on 10, Ambati is on 5 in middle of the second over.

7:52 PM: Openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson at the crease. Watson starts the inning with two boundaries.

7:50 pm: Players on the ground. Rajasthan team having a discussion before the start of the match.

7:48: Huge crowd at the stadium to support their Chennai team. For CSK, it’s almost like playing at home even after the change of venue as they take on Rajasthan side today.

7:43 PM: Rajasthan players all set to come out to bat soon. They will be up against really strong bowling attack.

7:35 PM: While CSK has brought in Suresh Raina and Karn Sharma in place of Murali Vijay and Harbhajan Singh, RR have Henrich Klaasen and Stuart Binny in place of D’Arcy Short and Dhawal Kulkarni.

7:32 PM: Match is all set to start soon. Interesting match on the card. Pune is the new home ground for Chennai team.

7:22 PM: Toss is on. Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins toss. Decides to bowl first.

7:18 PM: Toss will be held soon. This is the 17th match of the IPL 2018.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane (c),Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ben Laughlin, Jaydev Unadkat