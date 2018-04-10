IPL 2018 Score CSK vs KKR Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Updates: Bravo blitzkrieg beat Riders by 5 wickets

IPL 2018 Live streaming CSK vs KKR score: Protestors have gathered outside Chepauk ahead of the match.

IPL 2018 streaming Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders score: Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 88 to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recover from early jitters and post a mammoth 202/6 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL game, held amidst strong protests on the issue of Cauvery waters here on Tuesday. There was unprecedented security at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with a lot of traffic restrictions around the stadium and the arrival of the teams accompanied by tight surveillance. The toss for the game was taken at 7.43 pm, a delay of 13 minutes.

Life in several parts of the city was thrown out of gear after many Tamil outfits staged protests against the holding of IPL matches in Chepauk stadium to demand a Cauvery Management Board from the Centre. Coming to the game, KKR were reduced to 89/5 at one stage after being put in before Russell (1×4, 11×6) took the home team bowlers to the cleaners with some lusty blows.

The 29-year-old West Indian all-rounder was at it from the word go and in the 19th over smoked compratriot Dwayne Bravo for three back-to-back sixes. Russell was ably supported by skipper Dinesh Karthik (26 off 25 balls) and Robin Uthappa (29 off 16 balls) at the beginning.

For CSK, Shane Watson returned best figures of 2/39 while Harbhajan Singh (1/11), Ravindra Jadeja (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/37) also picked up wickets. KKR lost two wickets in the form of Sunil Narine (12), and Chris Lynn (22) who failed to make the most of a reprieve when Deepak Chahar grassed a difficult catch off Harbhajan’s bowling.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Score Updates:

11:47 pm: Bravo will take strike, but who will bowl the final over? Surely, DK won’t go to Vinay Kumar, will he?

11:42 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 25 runs with 6 wickets and 10 balls remaining.

11:35 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 41 runs with 6 wickets and 17 balls remaining

11:30 pm: Dhoni’s innings are not to win games. They are to build partnerships and take the game as close as possible. Someone else has to play the match winning innings. But doesn’t mean these anchor innings are useless.

11:25 pm: Dhoni is like Misbah of Pakistan. He achieved so much for India but still face criticism all the time…..CSK is going to win if MS stayed till the end…. Hands down.

11:22 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 55 runs with 7 wickets and 28 balls remaining.

11:17 pm: 21 off 21 is still quite poor considering the match situation.

11:14 pm: But wait, Dhoni has the habit of shutting the critics at the right time.. Wait and watch.

11:10 pm: This is going to be really critical IPL for MSD. If he fails to perform, the cries of wanting him to be removed from national T20 side would get louder. IPL & Indian cricket fans are very result-oriented. The way he is batting in the last few innings and today, he would draw a lot of criticism.

10:58 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 103 runs with 8 wickets and 54 balls remaining.

10:52 pm: Raina’s limping his way to the other end. Another CSK player facing a hamstring issue?

10:48 pm: IPL is so hard on my heart. I’m a Chennai boy and root for CSK but I also love Kuldeep, Russell and DK too much to see them on the losing side. Same dilemma in every match!

10:40 pm: Looks like CSK have started their innings the KKR way, eh folks? Smashing straight from the start, taking advantage of the power play. — not much you can do when you’re chasing a score of over 200

10:37 pm: Russell to Rayudu, no run, full and wide outside off. Forces Rayudu to reach at it, but the ball’s inside the tram-lines. An excellent delivery to end the over.

10:34 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 124 runs with 9 wickets and 13.3 overs remaining.

10:33 pm: Rayudu has been a match winner and an excellent middle order batsman for MI. Cannot just write him off after one performance. He is the anchor for CSK to stitch those important partnerships.

10:22 pm: Seems like a competition between Rayudu and Watson rather than that of CSK-KKR. How often do you see both openers hitting them at 200+ SR, and each trying to outpace the other!!!! breathtaking batting this!

10:14 pm: Chawla to Rayudu, SIX runs, tossed on off stump, and Rayudu punishes this once again! Goes inside out this time, and smacks this over extra cover! KKR are getting hammered here.

10:12 pm: Chawla to Rayudu, SIX runs, and punished first ball! Full on off, and Rayudu comes down the wicket and lifts it over Chawla’s head. Full swing of the bat.

10:10 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 168 runs with 10 wickets and 17.2 overs remaining.

10:07 pm: Chawla to Watson, SIX runs, see ya! Length ball on off stump, he gets down with the forward stride and creams this slog sweep wayyyyy over midwicket.

9:59 pm: Rayudu, and not Sam Billings, makes his way out. Watson’s takes strike. Need to hit from the very first ball in order to win the game.

9:30 pm: Since the 14th over, the only scoring shots have been 1 and 6 except DK being sent off later in the innings.

9:23 pm: Miscalculation by MSD. Bravo won’t complete his quota of four overs. He should have bowled early on and tried to take a wicket.

9:13 pm: Everyone is talking about Shubham Gill, we should ask karthik where is Kamalesh Nagarkoti? He should be in for vinay Kumar.

9:05 pm: Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi workers detained for hurling footwear on to the cricket ground during the ongoing match.

9:02 pm: Andre Russell has been dismissed to the slower one 24 times in 169 balls since 2014 in all T20s. Time to ask Bravo to start bowling those slower ones to Russell.

8:56 pm: Andre Russell averages just 16.80 against right-arm legspinners in T20s with a strike rate of 128 and a dot-ball percentage of 43.2%, his worst batting returns against any other form of bowling.

8:50 pm: KKR need to remain calm they have good power hitting finishers!! Rotate singles for next 5 overs and start hitting from 14th/15th over to get into 200 plus.

8:37 pm: In their first match, KKR were 86 for 3 after 8.1 overs. Tonight, they’re 80 for 3. Appears to be a set batting template of scoring quickly early, even if wickets fall. And here’s the local boy.

8:25 pm: Chris Lynn scores at a strike rate of 183.1 against pace in T20s, but his strike rate against spin is just 112.1.

8:21 pm: Fifth bowler now. Tahir from over the wicket.

8:14 pm: Uthappa has scored 75 off 43 balls against Harbhajan Singh in the IPL. It’s his best strike rate against anyone in the current CSK line-up. (Mininum 20 balls faced).

8:10 pm: Harbhajan Singh to Narine, OUT, tossed up outside off, and that’s been given a wild leg-side slog. Slices it, and the ball’s in the air. Raina gets under it from mid off, and takes a comfortable catch from near his face. Big wicket!

8:06 pm: It’s a sea of yellow at the Chepauk and Sunil Narine has started his blitzkrieg.

7:58 pm: Chasing team has won all the games so far in this IPL? — Yes, and each team that’s won the toss has chosen to chase as well.

7:55 pm: Chennai has won the toss and elected to field first.

6:36 pm: Knight Riders have only beaten Super Kings twice in Chennai in seven attempts.

6:18 pm: Meanwhile, switching over to cricket, since IPL 2015, Narine has only been dismissed twice against spin and scores at a staggering strike rate of 247.2 against them. Super Kings’ opening bowlers in the last match – seamers Deepak Chahar and Shane Watson – will be a better bet than the spinners against him in the Powerplay, but they will set themselves up for an early wicket if they hand the new ball to whichever overseas fast bowler they choose – Mark Wood and Lungi Ngidi are two options.

5:45 pm: Rajeev Shukla IPL Commissioner said: “Tamil Nadu govt and Chennai police has assured that security will be provided. I met Home Secretary, who spoke to the DGP, gave instructions that full security should be provided to the spectators, players & no untoward incidents should not happen.”

5:35 pm: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers protest outside MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL match at 8 pm, carry balloons stating, ‘We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board.’

5:33 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog for today’s match and it looks like as much as Chennai fans are interested, the Thalaivas have gathered outside the stadium to protest against the match.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Kuldeep Yadav

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur