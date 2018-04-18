KXIP vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE on TV

KXIP vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 15th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

KXIP vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 15th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday evening. Kings XI Punjab registered its second win of this season by beating Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting match. The hard-hitting Chris Gayle helped the team to put up a string total of 197. The management would also be happy to see Mayank Agarwal find his touch as it would take some pressure off KL Rahul and Karun Nair. SRH, on the other hand, is the only team unbeaten team of this season so far. The Sunrisers bowling attack has been the most consistent one of the tournament so far but the batting remains to be a concern with Manish Pandey struggling. The Karnataka batsman who was bought for Rs 11 crore has scored just 15 runs from 3 matches so far.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.