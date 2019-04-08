KXIP vs SRH 2019: When and where to watch IPL live match, live streaming, live Telecast on TV, online

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 4:21 PM

Kings XI Punjab lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings where they failed to capitalise after getting a good start.

The encounter between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be an interesting one as both teams are tied on six points. However, Kings XI Punjab is at the 6th spot and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the 3rd spot because of the net run rate. The Hyderabad team is heavily dependent on the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who put together 3 century stands at the start of this season. In their last game, Mumbai Indians managed to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to a brilliant performance by debutant Alzarri Joseph, who picked up 6 wickets.

Kings XI Punjab lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings where they failed to capitalise after getting a good start. The Punjab team will be hoping to rectify these mistakes before their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be on 8th, April 2019.

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where can you watch Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast?

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch live streaming of Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad can be streamed live on the Hotstar app.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Martin Guptill, Jonny Bairstow, Shakib-Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami.

