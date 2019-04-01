KXIP vs DC Live Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals eye top spot in points table

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals will take on the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Both teams have won their previous encounters and Monday’s clash would be an enthralling one.
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knigh Riders in a super over in their last game, with Kagiso Rabada delivering perfect yorkers to defend the lowest-ever total (10) in a Super over in the IPL. DC will now hope that the South African pacer can deliver a similar performance at Mohali.
Kings XI top order has hit form with openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul providing brisk starts in almost every match. They have been ably supported by the middle order which boasts of the likes of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan. KXIP comfortably chased down 177 against Mumbai Indians in their last game.
Squads
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agrawal, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.
As of now Chennai Super Kings in leading the points table. they have won all three matches, the side has played so far. While leading the table by 6 points CSK's net run rate at the moment is +0.507. Sunrisers Hyderabad is in second spot currently with 4 points. They have won two matches of the three they have played so far.
Both teams have faced each other 22 times till now. While Punjab has won 13 of them, Delhi boys have won 9. Todays match is being played in Mohali. This willl be the 13th match of the IPL this season. Both sides are coming into this games after a win each in their previous matches.
Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller. Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday. In fact, both the teams' opening batsmen were the architect of their victory. While Delhi's Prithvi Shaw (55-ball 99) almost took the team home against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul (57-ball 71) finished the job for Punjab against Mumbai Indians.
Even as Kagiso Rabada's yorker being the talk of the town, all eyes willl be on how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen as two teams face in an IPL match in Mohali on Monday. Rabada played a key role in Capitals defending lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each. Focus will now be on how the South African paceman would fare against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.