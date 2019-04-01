KXIP vs DC Live Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals eye top spot in points table

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over in their last game. (Photo: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals will take on the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Both teams have won their previous encounters and Monday’s clash would be an enthralling one.

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knigh Riders in a super over in their last game, with Kagiso Rabada delivering perfect yorkers to defend the lowest-ever total (10) in a Super over in the IPL. DC will now hope that the South African pacer can deliver a similar performance at Mohali.

Kings XI top order has hit form with openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul providing brisk starts in almost every match. They have been ably supported by the middle order which boasts of the likes of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan. KXIP comfortably chased down 177 against Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agrawal, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.