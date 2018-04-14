KXIP vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: On which channel to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE telecast on TV

KXIP vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: The 12th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday.

KXIP vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: Kings XI Punjab failed to make the most of the flying start given by openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul and settled for 197/7 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Rahul (37 runs in 22 balls) and Gayle (63 runs in 33 balls) gave the hosts a rousing start, slamming 96 runs in eight overs. But after their wickets, no other batsman took advantage of it and failed to score runs, thanks to the Chennai bowlers’ disciplined bowling. Rahul fell in the eighth over when the scoreboard was reading 96. After adding a few more runs, Gayle also departed. Pacer Shane Watson took Gayle’s wicket in the 12th over. The West Indian batsman slammed seven boundaries and four sixes.

Mayank Agarwal (30) and Yuvraj Singh (20), then tried to maintain the pace set by the openers but in the process both departed after a good start. Aaron Finch was out on a golden duck. Karun Nair (29) and skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (14) tried to stretch their team’s total to the 200-run mark but failed and departed one after the other. For Chennai, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir scalped two wicket each.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.