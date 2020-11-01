  • MORE MARKET STATS

KXIP lose to CSK by 9 wickets, out of IPL play-offs contention

By: |
November 1, 2020 7:27 PM

Faf du Plessis scored 48 off 34 balls as KXIP which had won five matches on trot once again failed to make it to the last four. Both CSK and KXIP finished on 12 points with eight defeats out of 14 games.

CSK, who were already out of the tournament, chased down a target of 154 with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 62 off 49 balls.

Chennai Super Kings crushed Kings XI Punjab’s dreams of making it to the Indian Premier League play-offs with a consolation nine-wicket victory here on Sunday. CSK, who were already out of the tournament, chased down a target of 154 with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 62 off 49 balls.

Faf du Plessis scored 48 off 34 balls as KXIP which had won five matches on trot once again failed to make it to the last four. Both CSK and KXIP finished on 12 points with eight defeats out of 14 games.

Related News

Brief Scores:
KXIP: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 62 off 30 balls; Lungi Ngidi 3/39).
CSK 154 for 1 in 18.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62 off 49 balls, Faf du Plessis 48 off 34 balls; Chris Jordan 1/31).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. KXIP lose to CSK by 9 wickets out of IPL play-offs contention
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dhoni confirms he has not played his last game for CSK
2Rajasthan Royals batsmen click as unit to beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets; Ben Stokes steals Chris Gayle’s thunder
3Ben Stokes’ success mantra: ‘I am never happy with where I am as a player’