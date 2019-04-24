Kuldeep’s IPL form won’t impact his performance in World Cup: Harbhajan Singh

By: |
Published: April 24, 2019 6:13:08 PM

Harbhajan said from what he has seen Kuldeep bowling in the IPL, the wrist spinner has no technical problems as such.

If they are stepping out and hitting from length, he can just alter the length by half a yard.

Kuldeep Yadav’s sudden loss of form in the ongoing IPL will not in any way impact his performance in the World Cup where he will have ample chance of a comeback, feels senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Kuldeep, who is expected to be a vital cog in India’s World Cup campaign, has got only four wickets in nine games for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was dropped in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to “poor form”. “There is no doubt that Kuldeep is going through a rough patch in IPL. T20 is a format which can destroy the confidence of any bowler but let’s not compare formats. One-day (match) is a different ball game and you will see a very different Kuldeep,” Harbhajan told PTI during an interview on Wednesday. Harbhajan said from what he has seen Kuldeep bowling in the IPL, the wrist spinner has no technical problems as such.

“I have watched a bit of his bowling and I don’t think there is any technical problems. And please check who all are hitting Kuldeep? The Indian guys are primarily hitting him. Virat (Kohli) in two games, Mayank (Agarwal), Mandy (Mandeep), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan. “Leave aside Virat, who is in a different league, all these guys are competent players of spin bowling. They read Kuldeep’s wrists much better than foreign batsmen. So in World Cup, Kuldeep will be bowling mostly to those who are still not reading him well.

I think you will see a different Kuldeep,” said Harbhajan, who has played two World Cup finals. But Harbhajan expects Kuldeep to show some situational awareness when he is getting hit. He said in that situation his franchise captain should also play a role. “If he is getting hit by giving the deliveries more air, for a change, he can just push it a bit faster. If they are stepping out and hitting from length, he can just alter the length by half a yard. Now when you get hit, your mind does not work automatically.

“So there comes in the captain, who should tell him, ‘Okay, you have tried your thing, now try what I am telling you’. It helps a youngster,” said the player who has been a part of two most successful franchises in CSK and Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan then explained that in World Cup, no team will be consistently attacking Kuldeep. “He may get hit but in the middle overs, the skipper will pack one side of the field, whether it’s inside 30-yard circle or outside.

Even if he is hit for two fours, he can come back with figures of 3/50 or 2 for 45 on most days. And that’s decent figures. In ODIs, you have to be a real bad bowler to go for 75-80 runs everyday,” said Harbhajan, who has 269 wickets from 236 ODIs. Another factor that will certainly work in Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal’s favour is the period of play when they are expected to operate. “In IPL, Kuldeep is bowling the 14th or even the 16th over when batsmen are throwing their bats around. In World Cup, Virat will probably finish their quota by latest 42nd or 43rd over. So the last seven overs, which will always be tricky, they are not expected to bowl,” Harbhajan said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. Kuldeep’s IPL form won’t impact his performance in World Cup: Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition