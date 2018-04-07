IPL 2018 Live Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online: On which channel to watch KKR vs RCB Live score on TV

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Banglore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online: The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore opened their VIVO IPL 2018 campaign in Match three. KKR won the toss and opted to field first. Although De Kock departed early, Brendon McCullum, Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli blasted KKR’s bowling until Piyush Chawla and Nitish Rana took the job to silence their blitzkrieg. KKR, who is led by the ever-bustling Dinesh Karthik this season, have several players from the squad that made the journey to the Playoffs last season. The team retained Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, and then signed back several players at the Player Auction. The team suffered a blow in the days leading to the start of this season when Mitchell Starc, who was expected to be the team’s bowling spearhead, was ruled out because of a stress fracture. However, they have been able to procure the services of England’s Tom Curran as a replacement.

There were question marks over the participation of Chris Lynn, who injured his shoulder while playing for Australia in February; but the 27-year old has been seen striking the ball in the nets and stands a good chance of featuring in the playing XI. KKR have the smallest squad of all the teams; they have only 19 players on their roster, and hence it is important that the first-choice players hit the turf running from match one.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will be played on Sunday, April 08, 2018.

WATCH| Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Cricket Score

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. You can watch the match in both English as well as in Hindi.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 squads?

Kolkata Knight Riders – Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Royal Challengers – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.