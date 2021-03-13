Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: KKR first match on April 11 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Schedule (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: If the Indian Premier League is the battle of hard-hitting warriors, then the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side have always been the ‘Knights’ in dazzling golden attire. The tournament owes as much to the cricketers for its popularity as it does to ‘King Khan’ who can be seen season after season cheering his team with utmost gusto.

KKR will be lead by Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2021 and ‘DK’ will be commandeering a side full of prodigious talents like Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson. Wily old fox Harbhajan Singh was the surprise buy for the franchise in the IPL 2021 auction and it remains to be seen if the move turns out to be an astute one for the Kolkata franchise.

BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and the Knight Riders will be playing their league games in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.

Check Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 11-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

2. 13-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Chennai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

3. 18-APRIL-21, 03:30 PM, Chennai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. 21-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings.

5. 24-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

6. 26-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

7. 29-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

8. 03-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

9. 08-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

10. 10-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

11. 12-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

12. 15-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings.

13. 18-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

14. 21-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

