KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL, beats Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan

KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in the IPL during the match against DD. Chasing a score of 167, KL Rahul got his side off to a flying start, scoring fifty in just 14 balls with the help of four 6’s and six 4’s. Opening the batting, the Karnataka boy kept smashing the bowlers hard, breaking the record of Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan. Rahul reached his fifty with the help of a boundary. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore was looking set for a big score but mis-timed one shot and was caught by Mohammed Shami on the boundary. After winning the toss Kings XI Punjab elected to field first. Delhi Daredevils had set a target of 167.

KL Rahul showed the glimpse as of how IPL should be played, coming as an opener he did not get under pressure pf proving himself and played his natural game. KL’s blitzkrieg at PCA stadium was something not to be missed and it was evident from the very first over. From the very beginning, he showed his assertiveness to KXIP bowlers that he is their to go big or go home. He bagged 16 runs in first over. Another bowler who fell prey to Rahul was Mohammed Shami. In Shami’s spell, KL grabbed 12 runs. However, it was Amit Mishra’s over that was a boon for his spectacular innings.

On every lose delivery by Mishra, KL made sure to punish him and that too by sending the ball over the ropes. His tally of 51 in 14 balls was unimaginable and that too in strike rate of 318.75. Interestingly, Rahul’s now sits at top on the list of fastest fifty followed by Narine and Yousuf.