KKR vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE on TV

KKR vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The tenth match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR vs SRH LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The tenth match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in the interesting encounter between the city from the south against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders. While one side registered a nail-biting win in its last game, the other team suffered a heart-breaking loss. Kolkata Knight Riders were outmuscled by Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter at the Chepauk Stadium but the innings played by Andre Russell would have surely mesmerized the KKR fans. Sunrisers, on the other hand, look the strongest side of this year’s Indian Premier League, both on paper and field. A good bowling display by Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul, would, however, lead to some selection dilemma.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 14, 2018

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 squads?

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.