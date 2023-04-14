KKR Vs SRH IPL 2023, Match Preview: Will Kolkata Knight Riders be able to keep momentum? Full details inside

In the 19th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will challenge Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at The Eden Gardens cricket ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

In IPL 2023, KKR started with a loss against Punjab Kings (by seven runs). However, in the second game, they beat RCB (by 81 runs). KKR team is tightening its grip in the tournament after ending Gujarat Titans’ winning streak (by three wickets). Rinku Singh performed fantastically to clinch a win against GT. He hit five back-to-back sixes in the last over of the game.

In the ongoing tournament, SRH clinched their first win against Punjab Kings in their last game. Against PBKS, Rahul Tripathi had magnificent innings. He made 74 runs in just 48 deliveries. In the IPL 2023 table, SRH is currently placed in the second-last position. They need to start winning matches to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Where to watch?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3 HD). Also, on Jio Cinema, it will be live-streamed.

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Mandeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, and Akeal Hosein.

About IPL 2023

IPL 2023 will take place between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 matches.