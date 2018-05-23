KKR vs RR LIVE Streaming Online, IPL 2018 Eliminator 1: When and where to watch match on TV

KKR vs RR LIVE Streaming Online: In the first eliminator of IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.

KKR vs RR LIVE Streaming Online: In the first eliminator of IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening. Both the teams are coming into this match on the back of promising wins and would like to keep their campaign going with another victory. However, KKR will have an upper hand due to home conditions. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have turned out to be a headache for the bowlers, giving Kolkata blistering starts on multiple occasions. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been a huge positive for the franchise, finishing games at difficult times. The only concern for KKR is Robin Uthappa’s form who has looked good in patches but has failed to convert starts into big scores.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, is short of options with two of its biggest superstars – Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler – leaving for England. Other players pulled off an inspiring performance in their last league game against RCB and something similar would be needed if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

The unfortunate news for the fans is that it has been raining in Kolkata and thunderstorms are expected even on the match day. In case there is a washout, KKR will play the second qualifier while RR will be knocked out on the basis of points table standings.

When is KKR vs RR, IPL 2018 Eliminator 1?

The first eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 23 i.e. Wednesday.

Where is KKR vs RR, IPL 2018 Eliminator 1?

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is the home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders.

On which channel to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The KKR vs RR match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

How to watch KKR vs RR LIVE Streaming Online, IPL 2018 Eliminator 1?

You can get all live score updates on FinancialExpress.com. The match will also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for the match:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tripathi, Jofra Archer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, D Arcy Short, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom Curran.