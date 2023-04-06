scorecardresearch
KKR Vs RCB LIVE Updates, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to field

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL 2023 Match 9: IPL 2023 will take place between 31 March and 28 May 2023.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Updated:
KKR Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023
In total there will be 70 matches in IPL 2023 tournament.  (PTI Photo)
KKR Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2023: In the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are geared up to challenge Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. The match will commence at 7:30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

The match will be very interesting to watch as Faf du Plessis-led RCB seems strong till now in the tournament. However, KKR lost to Punjab Kings by seven runs in their last match in Mohali, Punjab. 

Kolkata Knight Riders team: 

Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Anukul Roy, 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Nitish Rana (capt), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Shardul Thakur/Kulwant Khejroliya, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Tim Southee

Royal Challengers Bangalore team: 

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, and Akash Deep.

About IPL 2023:

IPL 2023 will take place between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total there will be 70 matches. 

19:05 (IST) 6 Apr 2023
KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss! And here we go

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field.

IPL 2023
KKR
RCB
First published on: 06-04-2023 at 18:09 IST

