IPL 2023 LIVE: KKR vs PBKS super showdown today! Can Knights shine without Iyer armour?

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Kings are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the thrilling second match of IPL 2023. The match will be held today at 3:30 pm at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm.

It could be a tough fight for the Punjab Kings as their all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be missing the game duen to his off-season tour to Dubai. He will be reaching India next week. Another star player from PBKS, wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, has also been ruled out of the season as he is recovering from an injury.

KKR players are also going to miss their Skipper Shreyas Iyer who is currently recovering from a back injury. Instead, Nitish Rana will be leading the team today. It would be interesting to see Rana take the field and guide his team towards possible victory.

To catch the broadcast of IPL 2023 match between PBKS and KKR, you can tune into Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. To know live updates, viewers can also tune in with us here on financialexpress.com.

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Probable XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Matt Short, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knights Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Indian Premier League, 2023 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 01 April 2023 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 2 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Live Updates

PBKS vs KKR Live Score: When and where to watch the match? The match will begin at 3:30 pm. To catch the broadcast of PBKS vs KKR, you can tune into Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

PBKS vs KKR Live Score: Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog! We welcome you to our live blog where we are going to keep you updated with live score and updates from today's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned with us for ball-to-ball updates

