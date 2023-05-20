KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score: It’s go hard or go home for Knight Riders! Will Lucknow crush Kolkata’s playoff dream?

KKR vs LSG Match 67 Live Score Card: Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting and battling the Lucknow Super Giants today at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match is being held at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is match no. 68 of this IPL season and it is going to be nothing short of EPIC! How you ask?

Well, both KKR and LSG have played 13 games in IPL 2023. While Lucknow has won 7 out of the 13, Kolkata has won just 6. What is interesting is that this match is a must-win for Kolkata as they need this win to stay alive in the playoffs race. But if they lose tonight’s match, KKR will be shown the exit door.

The batting line-up of the real home team, i.e., KKR, seems to be a work in progress, especially at this pitch. Their bowling side, although not bad, has also not been able to match the expectations of the fans. However, the team is coming out of a victory. Kolkata in their previous match had defeated Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

Lucknow, on the other hand, will be in full attack mode to lock their place in the top two by defeating Kolkata with a big margin. KKR and Lucknow have faced each other twice in the history of IPL, and both times, Lucknow has emerged as the winner.

KKR vs LSG Full Squad:

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Karun Nair, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Live Updates

KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are facing Lucknow Super Giants at the famous Eden Gardens today. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for full live coverage:

18:34 (IST) 20 May 2023 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Full Squad Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Karun Nair, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak 18:26 (IST) 20 May 2023 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Full Squad Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

