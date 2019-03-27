KKR vs KXIP Preview: Chris Gayle vs Andre Russell battle on the cards

So, will Narine open or not in today’s game will be a thing to watch out for.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab in their backyard at the Eden Gardens today. This is the second match of the tournament for both teams. Both the teams are high on confidence after tasting victory in their first game. Chris Gayle was the star of the match for Punjab as he smashed 79 which helped them in beating Rajasthan Royals. For the Kolkata Knight Riders, it was Andre Russell who played a blistering knock of 49 in 19 balls which helped them register a victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Today’s match will be a very interesting contest between bat and ball. Both sides have good bowlers who can make a difference. Sunil Narine has been a star for the Kolkata Knight Riders with both bat and ball. In the previous season, KKR had promoted Narine up the order which proved to be a masterstroke for them. However, they did not do that in their first game. So, will Narine open or not in today’s game will be a thing to watch out for.

This is also KKR’s second home game and a win in this match would help them build momentum in the tournament.

KKR Squad: Dinesh Karthik (wk)(c), Joe Denly, S Mundhe, Piyush Chawla, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Nikhil Naik (wk), C Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Robin Uthappa (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kings XI Punjab Squad : Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.