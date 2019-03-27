KKR vs KXIP 2019 Live Streaming: How to watch KKR vs KXIP match live, online

Kolkata Knight Riders also won their first game in dramatic fashion as they scored 53 runs in 18 balls to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens today. The man who will be in focus is Kings XI skipper Ravichandran Ashwin who has been in the eye of the storm because of the ‘Mankading’ controversy. Ashwin’s controversial run out of Jos Buttler in Jaipur on Monday turned the match around as Rajasthan Royals lost wickets in a flurry giving Kings XI Punjab an easy 14-run win at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders also won their first game in dramatic fashion as they scored 53 runs in 18 balls to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener. Both teams will like to continue their winning streak as it can be vital in the later stages of the tournament

Here is how you can watch the game

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

The match will begin at 8:00pm IST.

Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match live telecast?

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab can be streamed live on the hotstar app.

KKR Squad: Dinesh Karthik (wk)(c), Joe Denly, S Mundhe, Piyush Chawla, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Nikhil Naik (wk), C Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Robin Uthappa (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kings XI Punjab Squad : Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.